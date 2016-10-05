We love Fawad but here's why banning Pak artistes is the right thing to do

The demand for a ban on Pakistani artistes does have a logical foundation that's been lost in the din.

The problem with debates these days is that they get hijacked by nutcases. The latest example is the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association's decision to ban Pakistani artists till 'normalcy returns' and greater debate around it. The ‘Ban Pak Artists’ debate has divided the nation and drawn new battle lines in Bollywood. While Salman Khan surprised people by saying Pakistani artistes aren’t terrorists, Karan Johar believed that sending Fawad Khan home wasn’t the solution and that if it was, then one would take it. This was all the cue needed for singer Abhijeet to come out with the most shoddily constructed tweet by a blue ticked Twitter account whose name wasn’t Donald Trump. He wrote on Twitter: “Another love jihad. Mehbooba Karan Johar in depression. Pak lover Fawad ditched bechari Mrs Karan Johar Khan. Fawad left and said Talaq Talaq Talaq to Karan Johar.”

While it’s fascinating how one can be racist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic and irk grammar Nazis with one statement, analysing the depths of his depravity is beyond the scope of this article.

The real problem that Abhijeet and his kind present is that they destroy any scope for a civilised debate on an issue. This, in turn, convinces individuals on the other side of the debate that they are right. It’s the problem with cause of nationalism where the worst-of-the-worst jump on the bandwagon. Chest-thumping anchors who act like they’re the ones taking the bullets as they mock-shout at Pakistani expert to bolster their patriotic credentials.

That these networks pay a lot to ‘Pak experts’ to turn up and be shouted at is an interesting tangent. Others who support the nationalist cause include out-of-work politicians working hard to remain relevant as they try to replace nationalism with regional chauvinism as their raison d'etre. If they had their way, Pakistan and India would be at war right now.

On the other side, there are the humanitarians and liberals who will have you believe that Pakistani are just our brethren. These individuals, despite the ‘liberal’ moniker they carry, tend to become rabid at the mention of the topic, treating it with as much disdain as a Bengali treats paneer biryani. These individuals constantly blow that trumpet that India and Pakistan are very similar, that the people of these two nations have no hatred for each other. That sadly is a statement with little evidence to back it up. Both sides, by virtue of their loud shouting matches, are missing the woods for the trees.

As a kid, I spent a few years at a Kendriya Vidyalaya and many of my schoolmates whose fathers were in the army were unable to understand why the media were so dismissive of the sacrifices of our defence forces. Sure we paid our respects and told their family’s sob stories but the moment there was silence from across the border, we’d run to normalise relationships with the country across the border. And we did this despite constant evidence that they want anything but peace.

Ever since the horrific 1993 blasts in Mumbai, Pakistan has been used as a base to time and again carry out terrorist attacks all over India. Terrorist masterminds roam around with impunity, organising protests and everyone seems to know that underworld don and 93-blast accused Dawood Ibrahim lives in Karachi. Even their Chief Justice has lamented to the Pakistan press that there were political parties in the country which were spreading terror. While the Uri attack will long be imprinted in our national consciousness, that terrorists tried to enter an Army camp in Baramulla just a week later suggests that there's going to be no let-up from the other side.

This means what we can longer afford to behave like an ostrich when it comes to our Pakistan problem. The demand for a ban on Pakistani artistes is just a small part of the larger game which will probably include economic sanctions and providing proof of Pakistan’s misdoings on global fora. We seem to be getting some traction in that regard with most nations backing India’s surgical strike or staying neutral about it.

And Pakistan is a big problem for the international community as well, with an extremely prickly establishment that doesn’t shy away from the N-word when there is always the nightmare scenario of Jihadis getting their hand on the nuclear warheads.

None of this makes for pleasant reading, but it’s time we started living in the world that exists as opposed to the world we want to live in. Even though one swears by the tenets of pacificism as espoused by Bertrand Russel, if the British government had listened to him, we'd be living in a Nazi world right now. It’s not Fawad Khan’s fault and he certainly isn’t a terrorist, as Salman Khan pointed out, but the circumstances of his birth mean that he’s the citizen of a regime that actively supports terrorism and for that he will sadly suffer the consequences. Just like non-racist South Africans had to when living under a government that promoted apartheid which in turn forced the international community to virtually boycott them. It is actually rather strange that so many people in Bollywood, which is usually in touch with the pulse of the masses, are so out of touch with the national sentiment at the moment.

In fact, it was two Bollywood veterans who spoke the uncomfortable truths about this particular issue. First, Mahesh Bhatt, who has been appealing for peace, asked Fawad Khan to ‘take a clear position and condemn terror when it happens on our soil’ as that would ‘bridge distances in moments like this’. Javed Akhtar also said the same thing but his statement had the inconvenient truth that Bhatt's didn't: “The silence of Pakistani actors is a form of confession that Pakistan is responsible for it (the attack). If Pakistan says they aren't responsible for it, I don't see any reason any Pakistani artiste should not condemn it. If they say, 'We are not responsible' then very good, come out and condemn it.”

However, it's unlikely that any Pakistani artiste will condemn acts of terror emanating from their homeland because, as Akhtar pointed out, their silence is an admission of guilt. Living under an intolerant regime also means condemning it will probably bring an actual threat to one's life, unless they're safely an Indian citizen like Adnan Sami.