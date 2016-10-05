We love Fawad but here's why banning Pak artistes is the right thing to do

Headlines

Tomato price hike again: Mother Dairy stores selling at Rs 259 per kg in Delhi

Meet one of India's richest bankers with Rs 9.75 crore salary; know his education, qualification, job roles and more

Save big on Samsung smartwatches: Buy Galaxy Watch4 and save up to Rs 17,000

Nuh violence: Alert sounded in 3 UP districts bordering Haryana

Guns And Gulaabs trailer: Dulquer, Rajkummar, Gulshan shine as gangsters, late Satish Kaushik steals the limelight

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tomato price hike again: Mother Dairy stores selling at Rs 259 per kg in Delhi

Save big on Samsung smartwatches: Buy Galaxy Watch4 and save up to Rs 17,000

Nuh violence: Alert sounded in 3 UP districts bordering Haryana

Who is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member linked to Haryana violence?

5 Bollywood superstars who played God in movies

Masterpieces beyond borders: 10 Beautiful monuments built by Mughals outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Adah Sharma hospitalised right before promotions of Commando, currently under observation

Jailer showcase: Nelson's film brings vintage Rajinikanth with badass character, bombastic action sequences

Guns And Gulaabs trailer: Dulquer, Rajkummar, Gulshan shine as gangsters, late Satish Kaushik steals the limelight

HomeIndia

India

We love Fawad but here's why banning Pak artistes is the right thing to do

The demand for a ban on Pakistani artistes does have a logical foundation that's been lost in the din.

article-main
Latest News

Nirmalya Dutta

Updated: Mar 29, 2017, 03:37 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The problem with debates these days is that they get hijacked by nutcases. The latest example is the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association's decision to ban Pakistani artists till 'normalcy returns' and greater debate around it. The ‘Ban Pak Artists’ debate has divided the nation and drawn new battle lines in Bollywood. While Salman Khan surprised people by saying Pakistani artistes aren’t terrorists, Karan Johar believed that sending Fawad Khan home wasn’t the solution and that if it was, then one would take it. This was all the cue needed for singer Abhijeet to come out with the most shoddily constructed tweet by a blue ticked Twitter account whose name wasn’t Donald Trump. He wrote on Twitter: “Another love jihad. Mehbooba Karan Johar in depression. Pak lover Fawad ditched bechari Mrs Karan Johar Khan. Fawad left and said Talaq Talaq Talaq to Karan Johar.”

While it’s fascinating how one can be racist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic and irk grammar Nazis with one statement, analysing the depths of his depravity is beyond the scope of this article.

The real problem that Abhijeet and his kind present is that they destroy any scope for a civilised debate on an issue. This, in turn, convinces individuals on the other side of the debate that they are right. It’s the problem with cause of nationalism where the worst-of-the-worst jump on the bandwagon. Chest-thumping anchors who act like they’re the ones taking the bullets as they mock-shout at Pakistani expert to bolster their patriotic credentials.

That these networks pay a lot to ‘Pak experts’ to turn up and be shouted at is an interesting tangent.  Others who support the nationalist cause include out-of-work politicians working hard to remain relevant as they try to replace nationalism with regional chauvinism as their raison d'etre. If they had their way, Pakistan and India would be at war right now.

On the other side, there are the humanitarians and liberals who will have you believe that Pakistani are just our brethren. These individuals, despite the ‘liberal’ moniker they carry, tend to become rabid at the mention of the topic, treating it with as much disdain as a Bengali treats paneer biryani. These individuals constantly blow that trumpet that India and Pakistan are very similar, that the people of these two nations have no hatred for each other. That sadly is a statement with little evidence to back it up. Both sides, by virtue of their loud shouting matches, are missing the woods for the trees.  

As a kid, I spent a few years at a Kendriya Vidyalaya and many of my schoolmates whose fathers were in the army were unable to understand why the media were so dismissive of the sacrifices of our defence forces. Sure we paid our respects and told their family’s sob stories but the moment there was silence from across the border, we’d run to normalise relationships with the country across the border. And we did this despite constant evidence that they want anything but peace.

Ever since the horrific 1993 blasts in Mumbai, Pakistan has been used as a base to time and again carry out terrorist attacks all over India. Terrorist masterminds roam around with impunity, organising protests and everyone seems to know that underworld don and 93-blast accused Dawood Ibrahim lives in Karachi. Even their Chief Justice has lamented to the Pakistan press that there were political parties in the country which were spreading terror. While the Uri attack will long be imprinted in our national consciousness, that terrorists tried to enter an Army camp in Baramulla just a week later suggests that there's going to be no let-up from the other side. 

This means what we can longer afford to behave like an ostrich when it comes to our Pakistan problem. The demand for a ban on Pakistani artistes is just a small part of the larger game which will probably include economic sanctions and providing proof of Pakistan’s misdoings on global fora. We seem to be getting some traction in that regard with most nations backing India’s surgical strike or staying neutral about it.

 And Pakistan is a big problem for the international community as well, with an extremely prickly establishment that doesn’t shy away from the N-word when there is always the nightmare scenario of Jihadis getting their hand on the nuclear warheads.

None of this makes for pleasant reading, but it’s time we started living in the world that exists as opposed to the world we want to live in. Even though one swears by the tenets of pacificism as espoused by Bertrand Russel, if the British government had listened to him, we'd be living in a Nazi world right now. It’s not Fawad Khan’s fault and he certainly isn’t a terrorist, as Salman Khan pointed out, but the circumstances of his birth mean that he’s the citizen of a regime that actively supports terrorism and for that he will sadly suffer the consequences. Just like non-racist South Africans had to when living under a government that promoted apartheid which in turn forced the international community to virtually boycott them. It is actually rather strange that so many people in Bollywood, which is usually in touch with the pulse of the masses, are so out of touch with the national sentiment at the moment. 

In fact, it was two Bollywood veterans who spoke the uncomfortable truths about this particular issue.  First, Mahesh Bhatt, who has been appealing for peace, asked Fawad Khan to ‘take a clear position and condemn terror when it happens on our soil’ as that would ‘bridge distances in moments like this’. Javed Akhtar also said the same thing but his statement had the inconvenient truth that Bhatt's didn't: “The silence of Pakistani actors is a form of confession that Pakistan is responsible for it (the attack). If Pakistan says they aren't responsible for it, I don't see any reason any Pakistani artiste should not condemn it. If they say, 'We are not responsible' then very good, come out and condemn it.”

However, it's unlikely that any Pakistani artiste will condemn acts of terror emanating from their homeland because, as Akhtar pointed out, their silence is an admission of guilt. Living under an intolerant regime also means condemning it will probably bring an actual threat to one's life, unless they're safely an Indian citizen like Adnan Sami. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops launched in India via Flipkart, price starts at Rs 73,990

Meet Virat Kohli's WC winning teammate who became Income Tax officer, returning to cricket as…

Meet the Rajinikanth of Pakistan, Rehmat Gashkori, he used to work as a…

OMG 2 producer Ajit Andhare breaks silence on if Akshay Kumar-starrer is being delayed due to 20 cuts suggested by CBFC

India's highest grossing horror film ever earned Rs 266 crore; and it's not Raaz, Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chandramukhi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE