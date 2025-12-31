Why are Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto, other gig workers on nationwide strike today? Know reason here, their demands

Quick delivery apps Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit and other platforms are a lifeline for those dependent on last-minute delivery. However, on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2025, many people might have to face inconvenience as gig workers of many of these delivery ecommerce platforms and food delivery apps are on strike. The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) will lead the strike, which is supported by multiple regional players. Worker unions from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal and parts of Tamil Nadu have also announced the strike.

Why have gig workers announced the strike?



Unions have claimed that delivery partners, which are the base of India's digital commerce ecosystem, are being forced to work for longer hours with meagre wages, little safety, dignity and job security.

Speaking to Economic Times, Shaik Salauddin, founder-president of TGPWU, said that unions are anticipating at least 100,000 and 150,000 riders to participate in the strike on New Year's Eve. While speaking to ANI, he said the phased protest began on December 25, when 40,000 workers joined in, delaying 50-60 per cent of orders, adding that "what happened on December 25 was just the trailer; the real picture will be seen on December 31."

What are the demands of delivery apps’ workers?



The Unions also revealed that the working conditions in the gig economy have been declining, which is more alarming as this trend is seen at a time when the demand for quick deliveries has been increasing. The strike is aimed at highlighting these issues in public.

"People can see that we have been continuously raising our demands with platform companies. We have placed five key demands before them. Our first demand is that the old payout structure should be restored. Earlier, during festivals such as Dussehra, Diwali, and Bakrid, fair payments were made. That system must be implemented again regularly," Salauddin said.

He added that workers are demanding the immediate removal of the 10-minute delivery model across all platforms, stating that it puts immense pressure on delivery partners and compromises safety.

"Our third demand is regarding ID blocking. Platforms are blocking IDs without any mechanism or transparency. Workers are not even informed why their IDs are blocked," he said.

Salauddin further alleged that algorithm-based control has negatively impacted workers' earnings. "The algorithm controls workers' businesses. Incentives are not being paid properly, and there is no clarity. We also want a proper grievance redressal mechanism and social security benefits," he added.