Why are UP, Bihar evacuating as Nepal floods kill 160? What is Narayani-Gandak link?

The flash flood, about 200 km north of the India border, may cause a rise in water levels in rivers flowing from Nepal, such as the Gandak in Uttar Pradesh and parts of north Bihar.

After a flash flood in Nepal's Bhote Koshi river in Rusuwa district that killed at least 160 people and left hundreds of tourists — including 133 Indians — missing, officials in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were placed on high alert and evacuation began in vulnerable border areas.

The flash flood, about 200 km north of the India border, may cause a rise in water levels in rivers flowing from Nepal, such as the Gandak in Uttar Pradesh and parts of north Bihar. The Trishuli river, which receives most of the water from the Bhote Koshi river that originates in Tibet, flows into the Gandak.

Heavy rain and the opening of barrage gates in Nepal could also increase water flow into the Ghaghara and Rapti rivers in Uttar Pradesh, and the Kosi in Bihar.

Why UP and Bihar are on alert after flash floods in Nepal?

The alert is linked to the connection between the Narayani river in Nepal and the Gandak river in India, PTI reported.

Amid worsening flood conditions in Nepal, Bihar authorities opened all 36 gates of the Gandak Barrage at Valmikinagar as a precautionary step.

Bihar government has ordered evacuation from low-lying areas in five districts — West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Supaul and Muzaffarpur — anticipating thousands of cusecs of extra flow.

At 5 pm, the discharge from Valmikinagar barrage was 106,000 cusec. Officials said it may increase to 300,000 cusecs by Thursday morning. As a precaution, all 36 gates of the Valmikinagar barrage (designed capacity 850,000 cusecs) were opened in phases, government officials said.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials in Maharajganj and Kushinagar to remain on high alert.

According to Uttarakhand Disaster Management Authority officials, border districts including Chamoli have been alerted about the floods.

Narayani-Gandak link explained

The Narayani river is being monitored in Nepal, while the Gandak river system is being watched downstream in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who also holds the water resources portfolio, said around 86,000 cusecs of water was discharged from the Gandak Barrage at Valmikinagar around noon, with the trend indicating a further rise.

“The WRD has taken immediate precautionary measures. All 36 gates of the Gandak Barrage at Valmikinagar have been opened, and a technical team led by a Superintending Engineer has been deployed at the barrage.

Warnings have also been issued to all districts in the Gandak river basin”, said the deputy CM.

Officials told PTI, opening all 36 gates of the Gandak Barrage will allow smooth flow of water and help manage the flood situation.

Meanwhile, flash floods in Himalayan rivers triggered by factors like earthquakes or Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) are not uncommon. According to a February 2025 analysis by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), at least 1,015 flood events have been reported in the higher Himalayan region since 1950 across Nepal, India and China.