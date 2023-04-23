Why are top Indian wrestlers protesting in Delhi? Know sexual assault allegations against WFI’s Brij Bhushan

Why are top Indian wrestlers protesting in Delhi? (Photo - ANI)

Months after the protests initially kicked off, the top wrestlers of India have taken to the streets once again the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), demanding that the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh be removed from the top post and action be taken on their FIR.

Top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia have resumed their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, alleging that the authorities have not taken any action on their FIR filed against Brij Bhushan, who has allegedly sexually assaulted many female wrestlers in the federation.

Famed wrestler Sakshi Malik also broke down while speaking to the press, talking about how the WFI has sexually harassed seven female wrestlers, one of which is a minor, yet no action has been taken against him yet months after the allegations surfaced.

Sakshi Malik said, “We wanted to file a sexual harassment FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Two days ago we got a complaint filed but FIR hasn`t been registered yet. There are 7 female wrestlers and one of them is a minor. We want the investigation to happen fast. It is a sensitive matter. We are being framed as liars which we cannot bear. We are waiting for two and a half months now but no one is listening. People are saying we are spent force that is why we are protesting. We just won a medal at CWG 2022.”

What are the allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh?

Three months ago, top wrestlers including Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat conducted a press conference where they alleged that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been mistreating and harassing female wrestlers.

Another shocking allegation claimed that WFI chief Brij Bhushan has been sexually harassing the members of the organization, saying that seven female wrestlers, including one minor have been sexually harassed by Brij Bhushan.

However, the protestors till now have not provided any solid proof supporting their sexual harassment allegations. Till now, no arrests have been made in the case, while the Ministry of Sports has formed a high-level committee to probe their charges.

(With inputs from agencies)