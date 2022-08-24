Why are Noida's Supertech twin towers being demolished? Know the implosion process

Supertech Twin Towers in Noida (File photo)

Advanced technology, hoards of explosives, and scientific methods will play a part in the demolition of the Supertech twin towers in Noida, which is set to take place on August 28. Delayed by 7 days, the demolition of the buildings will take place on Sunday at 2:30 pm sharp.

As per the authorities in charge of the demolition of the controversial buildings, over 3,500 kgs of explosives have been rigged up to the buildings which are set to be torn down this month. A dream house for many, these buildings have now been dubbed the “towers of corruption.”

Why are the Supertech Twin towers being torn down?

The fate of the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida, Uttar Pradesh was decided by the Supreme Court, which ordered for it to be torn down on August 21, giving the authorities a buffer period of 7 days. The demolition will now take place on August 28, Sunday.

The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) had allotted a piece of land to the company Supertech for the construction of the residential building, sanctioning the construction of a total of 16 towers and a shopping complex under several terms.

After the construction was complete, the Supreme Court observed that some of the terms were not met, and the towers were illegally constructed. According to the court order, the sanction given by NOIDA on 26 November 2009 and 2 March 2012 for the construction of T-16 and T-17 is violative of the minimum distance requirement under the NBR 2006, NBR 2010, and NBC 2005.

Thus, the towers are being demolished because they have been “illegally constructed”.

Supertech twin towers demolition process

Edifice Engineering, the company taking care of the demolition, drilled holes inside the buildings and wrapped up the pillars so that there is little to no debris. The company later tore down the structures inside and around the buildings to make sure there is no hampering in the process.

21 days were taken to place the charges inside the twin towers, with over 3,500 kgs of explosives inside the building. Once deployed, the building will collapse into itself, sending up a huge plume of smoke that will be visible for miles.

The radius around the Noida twin towers is being secured to make sure that the debris and the smoke cloud don’t cause any damage, while those in the immediate surroundings have been evacuated.

