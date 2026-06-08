Why are INDIA Bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav meeting today? Details inside

The INDIA bloc's first formal meeting in over a year will focus on election strategy, electoral reforms, inflation, unemployment and resolving differences among alliance partners.

More than a year after their last formal meeting, leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are set to gather in New Delhi on Monday for what is being seen as a crucial exercise in strategy-building and alliance management. Representatives from 23 political parties are expected to attend the meeting at the Constitution Club as the coalition seeks to regain momentum after a series of electoral setbacks and address growing concerns over internal differences.

Senior leaders likely to participate include Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge from the Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Why Is The Meeting Important?

The meeting comes at a time when the opposition alliance is navigating a changing political landscape following recent Assembly election results. It will be the first official INDIA bloc meeting since June 2024, when alliance leaders met ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

While opposition leaders had informally interacted during a strategy dinner hosted by Rahul Gandhi in August 2025, Monday's gathering is expected to focus on strengthening coordination among alliance partners and charting a roadmap for future electoral contests.

Key Agenda 1: Strategy For Upcoming Elections

One of the primary issues on the agenda is expected to be the alliance's approach towards upcoming state elections and preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. Leaders are likely to discuss seat-sharing strategies, campaign coordination and ways to present a united challenge to the BJP-led NDA.

Key Agenda 2: Electoral Reforms And Voter Issues

The alliance is also expected to deliberate on electoral reforms and concerns related to election processes. Issues such as voter roll revisions, transparency in elections and other electoral matters are likely to feature prominently in the discussions.

Key Agenda 3: Inflation, Unemployment And Economy

Economic concerns are expected to form a major part of the meeting. Opposition parties are likely to discuss rising prices, unemployment, economic challenges and welfare-related issues, while formulating a common narrative against the Narendra Modi-led government.

Key Agenda 4: Alleged Misuse Of Investigative Agencies

Several alliance partners have repeatedly accused the Centre of using investigative agencies against opposition leaders. The issue is expected to be raised again as leaders discuss ways to jointly counter what they describe as political targeting.

Key Agenda 5: Regional Concerns Of Alliance Partners

The Trinamool Congress is likely to raise the issue of alleged attacks on its leaders in West Bengal and seek support from other opposition parties. Leaders from different states are also expected to bring regional political concerns to the table.

Internal Differences May Also Surface

Even as the alliance seeks to project unity, the meeting could witness uncomfortable discussions over differences among its constituents. The CPI(M) is expected to seek clarification from the Congress over allegations that Left parties had an understanding with the BJP during the Kerala Assembly elections.

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby has already written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, arguing that such allegations contradict the spirit of cooperation that forms the basis of the INDIA alliance.

CPI general secretary D Raja has also indicated that Left parties intend to raise their concerns during the meeting.

DMK, AAP Likely To Skip Meeting

According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, some parties have expressed their inability to attend the meeting while continuing to support the alliance's opposition to the BJP-led government.

The DMK and Aam Aadmi Party are unlikely to participate. Meanwhile, discussions are expected on bringing actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) into the alliance fold.

BJP Questions Alliance Unity

The BJP has used the occasion to question the cohesion of the opposition coalition. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla argued that disagreements among alliance partners expose a lack of common direction and unity within the bloc.

A Test Of INDIA Bloc's Future

Formed ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was created to bring together opposition parties under a common platform against the BJP-led NDA.

Monday's meeting is expected to test whether the alliance can overcome internal differences, strengthen coordination and build momentum for future political battles.