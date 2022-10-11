Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Why are auto drivers protesting in Bengaluru? Know govt's advisory for Ola, Uber that triggered outrage

Authorities are cracking down on the autorickshaw drivers in Bengaluru over the guidelines issued by the government to Ola and Uber.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 11:07 AM IST

Why are auto drivers protesting in Bengaluru? Know govt's advisory for Ola, Uber that triggered outrage
Representational image

Cab-sharing and ride services Ola, Uber, and Rapido received a notice from the government which in turn led to a major crackdown on autorickshaw licences in the city. Many autos were fined and seized in Bengaluru by the Regional Transport Offices (RTO) in view of the fresh guidelines.

Following the seizure of several autorickshaws drivers staged a protest over the “outrageous” guidelines issued by the authorities in Bengaluru. Auto drivers urged the government to act against the ride-sharing services for which they were working.

Why are auto drivers in Bengaluru protesting?

After the government issued a fresh set of guidelines for Ola, Uber, and Rapido, asking them not to offer autorickshaw rides through their applications, it appeared that many auto drivers continued to work under these companies.

The guidelines of the Transport Department came after several complaints of high auto fares of Uber, Ola, and Rapido were made, to which the authorities decided to respond by banning auto rides by these services altogether.

For flouting the norms issued by the government, the Karnataka Transport Department ended up seizing and fining several auto rickshaws. This triggered a massive outrage by the auto drivers in Bengaluru, who took to the streets in a series of sports protests.

Drivers sat on the roads to protest against the RTO seizing their vehicles, saying that it is impacting their livelihoods, and demanded that they return them. This led to the blockage of the streets and massive traffic jams in parts of Bengaluru.

When questioned as to why they didn’t comply with the guidelines issued by the Karnataka government, auto drivers said that they were being “harassed” by the ride-sharing services. They urged the government to move against Uber and Ola and not just the auto drivers.

The protests against the government stopped after two hours, while Uber and Ola said that they have already complied with the guidelines set by the Karnataka government.

READ | Violent clashes between two groups in Kolkata's Ekbalpur: Know what happened, timeline of events

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos: Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt’s maternity style is chic yet comfortable
International Dog Day 2022: Here are 5 famous dog breeds and their facts
Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: A look at late actor's photo with Shehnaaz Gill
Waterlogging, flooding: More than 4.67 lakh people affected in Odisha, see pics
Mahindra unveiled its first all-electric SUV, Mahindra XUV 400: See images
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Fake DM order for closing of schools viral in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.