INDIA

'Why are Americans paying for AI in India?': Trump's top advisor Navarro attacks New Delhi yet again

Navarro has time and again made controversial remarks attacking India. Earlier, he had said that New Delhi was fueling Russia's war in Ukraine by continuing to buy Russian crude oil. He has also previously referred to India as the "maharaja of tariffs" and the Ukraine conflict as "Modi's war."

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 05:05 PM IST

United States President Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro has made fresh remarks targeting India. Navarro, who serves as senior counselor for trade and manufacturing to the US leader, has questioned why Americans are paying for artificial intelligence (AI) services in India. He stated that AI platforms such as ChatGPT operate on US soil and use American electricity while serving a large userbase in India, China, and other countries. In an interaction with the former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, Navarro flagged the use of American resources to support AI services abroad.

In comments which have gone viral, Navarro said: "Why are Americans paying for AI in India? ChatGPT operates on US soil and uses American electricity, servicing large users of ChatGPT in India and China and elsewhere around the world." He further raised concerns over farmland purchases, claiming that foreign entities were buying agricultural land at ten times the actual price. Navarro warned that such trends could worsen food inflation in the US. His comments come amid a continued deadlock over a trade between India and the US. Late last year, the Trump administration had levied 50 percent import tariffs on India, partly for buying crude oil from Russia.

Navarro's anti-India tirade

Navarro has time and again made controversial remarks attacking India. Earlier, he had said that New Delhi was fueling Russia's war in Ukraine by continuing to buy discounted Russian crude oil. He has also previously referred to India as the "maharaja of tariffs" and the Ukraine conflict as "Modi's war." His most contentious comment came when he said that Brahmins were "profiteering at the expense of the Indian people."

