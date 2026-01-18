Uttar Pradesh witnesses alarming fall in female voters, names of 15.5 million women voters deleted from draft rolls in SIR first phase
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Grand Finale: Date time, top finalists, cash prize, voting process, and all you need to know about Kiccha Sudeep's show
Daryl Mitchell creates history, becomes first player to achieve major record against India with fourth ODI century
'Why are Americans paying for AI in India?': Trump's top advisor Navarro attacks New Delhi yet again
Karur Stampede case: TVK Vijay summoned again by CBI for next phase of questioning
Amrit Bharat Express train launch: RAC removed, minimum price for second class Rs 50, check all key features, ticket prices
Nawaz Sharif's granddaughter-in-law wears Sabyasachi, Pakistani internet sparks outage; says 'why not support our own designers?'
India announce white-ball squads for Australia tour: Pratika Rawal dropped, veteran returns after seven years
ICC intervenes to fix visa row affecting Pakistan-origin players before T20 World Cup 2026
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Grand Finale: When and where to watch, finalists, prize money, how to vote, everything you need to know about Vijay Sethupathi's show
INDIA
Navarro has time and again made controversial remarks attacking India. Earlier, he had said that New Delhi was fueling Russia's war in Ukraine by continuing to buy Russian crude oil. He has also previously referred to India as the "maharaja of tariffs" and the Ukraine conflict as "Modi's war."
United States President Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro has made fresh remarks targeting India. Navarro, who serves as senior counselor for trade and manufacturing to the US leader, has questioned why Americans are paying for artificial intelligence (AI) services in India. He stated that AI platforms such as ChatGPT operate on US soil and use American electricity while serving a large userbase in India, China, and other countries. In an interaction with the former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, Navarro flagged the use of American resources to support AI services abroad.
In comments which have gone viral, Navarro said: "Why are Americans paying for AI in India? ChatGPT operates on US soil and uses American electricity, servicing large users of ChatGPT in India and China and elsewhere around the world." He further raised concerns over farmland purchases, claiming that foreign entities were buying agricultural land at ten times the actual price. Navarro warned that such trends could worsen food inflation in the US. His comments come amid a continued deadlock over a trade between India and the US. Late last year, the Trump administration had levied 50 percent import tariffs on India, partly for buying crude oil from Russia.
Navarro has time and again made controversial remarks attacking India. Earlier, he had said that New Delhi was fueling Russia's war in Ukraine by continuing to buy discounted Russian crude oil. He has also previously referred to India as the "maharaja of tariffs" and the Ukraine conflict as "Modi's war." His most contentious comment came when he said that Brahmins were "profiteering at the expense of the Indian people."