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Why are 4,000 Indian Hajj pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia? What is govt doing to bring them back?

4,000 Indian pilgrims stranded in Saudi after flight cancellations; Owaisi seeks special flights, MEA says 3,000 returned and efforts on for others.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 23, 2026, 01:55 PM IST

Why are 4,000 Indian Hajj pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia? What is govt doing to bring them back?
Owaisi seeks govt help as 4,000 Indian pilgrims are stranded in Saudi Arabia.
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Approximately 4,000 Indian pilgrims are stranded in Makkah and Madina, following flight cancellations by IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India due to increased regional tensions. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has called on the government to arrange special flights for their return, emphasising that these pilgrims have been abandoned by their travel agents and require urgent assistance.

Owaisi urges special flights

In a post on X, Owaisi expressed concern for pilgrims stranded due to flight cancellations, urging the DGCA to permit airlines to use larger aircraft or arrange special flights for their return. "The Indian pilgrims have been abandoned by their travel agents," he said, calling for urgent intervention. The flight cancellations have hit Umrah pilgrims hard as their stay and travel are usually arranged by tour operators with fixed itineraries.

MEA says 3,000 have returned

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said around 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims have returned to India in the past week on available flights. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs, represented by spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed that the Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah are working with airlines and tour operators to support the remaining stranded pilgrims.

"Arrangements are being discussed to facilitate the return of other Umrah pilgrims at the earliest," Jaiswal said. Indian missions, supported by community volunteers, are offering welfare assistance to affected individuals. Control rooms are operational 24/7 to handle inquiries and regular advisories are being communicated.

Also read: India-China face-off in Arunachal still going on, claims ITBP DG; Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi

Airlines extend suspensions

The suspension of flights between India and various Saudi cities has resulted from attacks on Saudi infrastructure. IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India have cancelled flights to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madina, with cancellations lasting until October 24. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah have advised affected passengers to stay in contact with their airlines and travel agents. Depending on booking conditions, passengers may be eligible for refunds or rescheduling.

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