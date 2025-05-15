In this article, we are going to discuss why pilots who fall into the enemy territory after bailing out of their aircrafts are not attacked.

After the conflagration between India and Pakistan, there's been an increased curiosity on wars and conflicts between two or more nations. In this article, we are going to discuss why pilots who fall into the enemy territory after bailing out of their aircrafts are not attacked.

Whenever an aircraft is attacked or crashes, the very first job of the pilot is to save his/her life. In order to escape accident, pilots often make use of 'eject techniques' - which allow the pilot to escape safely using a parachute or other tools.

What does the law say?

If the pilot falls into an enemy territory after bailing out of their aircrafts, they are considered 'hors de combat', meaning they are no longer actively engaged in the combat and can't be attacked. This is an international law, enforced by the Geneva Conventions.

The Geneva Conventions are international treaties that govern warfare. It prohibits attacks on those who have surrendered or are no longer capable of combat, emphasising humane treatment of war prisoners and those who are not engaged in combat.

The rule ensures that there's no unnecessary suffering and escalations due to non-adherence to the rules. In case the enemy country attacks a bailed-out pilot, it would be considered an "act of war", leading to prolonged conflicts and several other consequences.