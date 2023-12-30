Headlines

'Whole world is waiting for Jan 22's historic moment,’ says PM Modi during Ayodhya visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Ram mandir on the 22nd of January.

PTI

Dec 30, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly built Ayodhya airport and the refurbished Ayodhya Dham railway station on Saturday, ahead of the much-anticipated Ram temple inauguration event on the 22nd of January. PM Modi held a tour of the holy city earlier today and greeted people. More than 1,400 artists performed folk art and cultural programs on 40 stages put up along the path from the airport to the railway station.

Following the inauguration of multiple development initiatives in Ayodhya, Modi spoke at the gathering and stated, "Today the whole world is eagerly waiting for the 22nd of January...". He added, "Whatever the country in the world, if it has to reach new heights of development, it will have to take care of its heritage. Ram Lala was there in a tent, today pucca house has been given to not only Ram Lala but also to the 400 cr poor of the country..."

PM Modi said, "Today, the foundation stone of development works worth more than Rs 15 thousand crore has been laid and inaugurated here. These infrastructure-related works will once again establish modern Ayodhya with pride on the map of the country. Today's India is beautifying its pilgrimage sites and is also immersed in the world of digital technology...."

Prime Minister Modi will also attend a public event where many development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore will be unveiled.

