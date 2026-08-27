Who will win if Lok Sabha polls are held today? Latest survey predicts 326 seats for NDA, BJP numbers drop

The latest survey predicts 326 seats for the NDA if Lok Sabha elections are held today, while the BJP's projected tally has dropped by 26 seats since January.

The BJP-led NDA is projected to retain power if Lok Sabha elections were held today, according to the latest India Today-CVoter Mood of the Nation survey. However, the alliance and the BJP appear to have lost some ground compared to the previous survey conducted in January.

The August 2026 survey predicts 326 seats for the NDA, down from the 352 seats projected in the January edition. Despite the decline of 26 seats, the alliance remains comfortably above the 272-seat majority mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

BJP projected to win 261 seats

According to the survey, the BJP alone is projected to win 261 seats if elections were held today. This marks a significant decline from the 287 seats predicted for the party in the January 2026 Mood of the Nation survey. However, the projected tally remains higher than the 240 seats the BJP won in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The numbers suggest some erosion in support for the ruling party, even though the BJP-led alliance remains in a strong position to form the government.

INDIA bloc projected at 185 seats

The Congress-led INDIA bloc is projected to win 185 seats, only slightly higher than the 182 seats predicted in the January survey. The projected number, however, is lower than the 234 seats won by the opposition alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The survey indicates that while the NDA's tally has declined since January, the INDIA bloc has not made a major overall gain.

Congress sees rise in projected seats

The latest survey brings positive news for the Congress, which is projected to win 106 seats. This is a significant increase from the 80 seats predicted for the party in the January edition. The figure is also higher than the 97 seats projected in the August 2025 survey.

The survey comes amid increased political activity by the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, with the party raising several issues against the BJP and the central government.

NDA's vote share dips

In terms of vote share, the NDA is projected to receive 45.1%, down from the 47% predicted in the January 2026 survey. The INDIA bloc is expected to secure a 39.1% vote share, showing only a marginal increase from the 39% projected in January.

For comparison, the NDA received around 44% of the vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

How was the MOTN survey conducted?

The August 2026 edition of the India Today-CVoter Mood of the Nation survey was based on interviews with 25,184 people conducted between July 1 and August 25. The findings also included data from 91,795 additional interviews conducted over the previous six months as part of CVoter's regular tracking exercise.

While the survey projects a comfortable victory for the NDA if elections were held today, the decline in the BJP's and NDA's projected numbers suggests a changing political picture ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.