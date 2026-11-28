Delimitation Bill 2026 to be introduced in special sitting of Parliament. 3-member Delimitation Commission with SC judge as chairperson, CEC, State Election Commissioner.

As per the Delimitation Bill, 2026 that will be introduced in the upcoming special sitting of Parliament, the Delimitation Commission will comprise of three primary members: a Chairperson (a sitting or retired Supreme Court Judge appointed by the Central Government), the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) or an Election Commissioner nominated by the CEC will be a member automatically and the State Election Commissioner of the relevant state.

The Delimitation Commission will be formed soon after Parliament passes the Bill.

The bill states that the State Election Commissioner appointed by the Governor under Article 243K will be a member. However, for two states, Meghalaya and Nagaland, a person nominated by the Governor will act as the State Election Commissioner for this purpose.

How long will Commission work?

The Union government will decide the period for which the Commission will function through a notification. If the Commission requests it, an extension can be given if deemed necessary.

This means the Centre will set the initial timeline for delimitation, but the panel can seek more time if the exercise is not completed within the stipulated period.

Officials say the move is aimed at ensuring a structured and time-bound delimitation process ahead of the next general elections.

Special provisions for Jammu and Kashmir

"There are special provisions for Jammu and Kashmir since it is now a Union Territory," said a senior government official.

The Election Commission will act as the Delimitation Commission for deciding constituencies in the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the area currently occupied by Pakistan, if and when that area ceases to be under Pakistan's occupation.

The provision keeps the door open for delimitation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the future, while the Election Commission will handle the process for that area.

Reservation to apply from 2029 Lok Sabha polls

"The delimitation commission will be constituted immediately after the passage of the bills and the reservation will be implemented for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. States will clear the constitutional amendment bill simultaneously and 50% of the states will ratify the bill as it is a convention not a requirement," said the official quoted above.

The statement indicates that the government is targeting the 2029 Lok Sabha elections for implementing reservation after delimitation.

It also clarifies that while states will clear the constitutional amendment bill simultaneously, ratification by 50% of states will be treated as a convention and not a mandatory requirement.

The Bill is expected to be a key item in the special sitting of Parliament, with the government moving quickly to set up the Commission once it is passed.