Who will be the first BJP CM in Bengal? Amit Shah to hold key meeting with newly elected MLAs today

Union minister Amit Shah and Odisha CM Mohan Majhi will chair party's legislative party meeting today, May 8, where the leader of the legislative party — and by extension the CM — will be decided

After West Bengal Governor RN Ravi dissolved the State Legislative Assembly from May 7 once its term ended, the BJP said on Thursday that the next chief minister will be named on Friday, May 8, following the legislative party meeting.

Union minister Amit Shah and Odisha CM Mohan Majhi will chair party's legislative party meeting today, May 8, where the leader of the legislative party — and by extension the CM — will be decided. Shah is slated to arrive in Kolkata Friday morning for initial talks with senior state leaders before meeting the newly elected MLAs at 4 pm.

West Bengal's new CM to be announced today

Speaking about Friday’s legislative assembly meeting, BJP MP Saumitra Khan said, "Our Chief Minister will be announced tomorrow. Our HM Amit Shah and the Odisha CM are also coming. They will arrive by 3 o’clock. We have a meeting at 4 o’clock at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre."

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: On legislative assembly meeting scheduled for tomorrow, BJP MP Saumitra Khan says, "...Our Chief Minister will be announced tomorrow. Out HM Amit Shah and Odisha CM is also coming here. They will be here by 3 o'clock. We have a meeting at 4 o'clock… pic.twitter.com/7gURM2VSrs — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2026

Notably, the current West Bengal Assembly was formed in May 2021 when the Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, secured a third straight term in power in the state.

The dissolution formally ends the term of the outgoing assembly after the recently held two-phase elections. The Department of Parliamentary Affairs issued the notification.

West Bengal new CM to take on May 9, p reparations underway for swearing-in ceremony

After winning a landslide majority, the BJP is preparing to form its first government in the state and has accelerated plans for the oath-taking event. The swearing-in of the new Chief Minister and Council of Ministers is scheduled for Saturday, May 9th, the birth anniversary of Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore. Preparations for the ceremony at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata are underway.

Key administrative meetings are underway, and strict security measures are being arranged for the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, senior BJP leaders, and Chief Ministers from other states are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

List of top contenders for chief minister's post

Suvendu Adhikari: The current Leader of the Opposition, Adhikari is considered a strong candidate. Known for his political management and influence, he is contesting Nandigram and Bhabanipur, taking on Mamata Banerjee in high-profile constituencies. He previously served as a senior minister in the TMC government and represented Tamluk as an MP.

Samik Bhattacharya: BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya is also in contention. With an RSS background and long political experience, he’s helped expand the party among various sections. A Rajya Sabha member since 2024, he’s widely credited for boosting the BJP’s presence in West Bengal.

Dilip Ghosh: The former state president, Ghosh still has strong backing from party workers at the grassroots. The BJP saw major gains under his leadership in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2021 Assembly elections. He’s contesting from Kharagpur Sadar and remains an important leader in the party.

Rupa Ganguly: A former Rajya Sabha MP and prominent public figure, Ganguly is another potential candidate. Popular with urban voters, she’s contesting from Sonarpur Dakshin. She has earlier led the party’s women’s wing and has been with the BJP for more than 10 years.

Nisith Pramanik: A former Union Minister, Pramanik is another key contender. Representing North Bengal, he’s played a big role in growing the party’s presence in the region, especially in Cooch Behar. He’s fighting from Mathabhanga this time.

Agnimitra Paul: Asansol Dakshin MLA and state vice president, Paul is also being considered among top contenders. She’s known for her active role in protests and campaigns, and has emerged as a prominent, outspoken face of the state unit.