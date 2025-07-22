Who will be the next Vice President of India after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns?

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's abrupt resignation on Monday has opened the contest for his successor. Dhankhar, 74, has cited health reasons for his decision. Read on to know more on this.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's abrupt resignation on Monday evening has opened the contest for his successor. With the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) enjoying a majority in the electorate, which includes the members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, it was taken by surprise by Dhankhar's decision to quit. It is likely to consider the probable names in the coming days. One of the governors, as Dhankhar was of West Bengal before taking the vice president's office, or a seasoned organisational leader or one of the Union ministers -- the BJP has a large pool of leaders to choose from for the position.

JDU leader in the race

Dhankhar's predecessor was M Venkaiah Naidu, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president who was in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was tapped by the party for the key constitutional position in 2017. "We are still processing it. But I believe the party will choose someone who is a solid choice and is non-controversial," a BJP leader said, suggesting that a veteran party hand might be the preferred option. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, a Janata Dal (United) MP, is also being seen as a probable as he has been serving in the position since 2020 and enjoys the government's trust.

Dhankhar's controversial term

Dhankhar's three-year tenure was marked by his frequent run-ins with opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha but his voluble commentary, often on contentious issues, left the government less than amused at times. In a sudden move, Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening, citing medical reasons. He has sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and said he is stepping down with immediate effect. "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," Dhankhar said in his letter to the president.

Dhankhar took office in 2022

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022 and his tenure was until 2027. He was also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha and his resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament. Dhankhar's abrupt resignation followed a day of surprising developments in the Rajya Sabha for the government, as an opposition-sponsored notice for a motion to remove Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma was submitted to him and he mentioned it in the House.

