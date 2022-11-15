Who will be next CM if Gujarat of BJP wins assembly elections? Home Minister Amit Shah reveals

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a senior Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) official revealed the Chief Minister face of Gujarat if the ruling party wins the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2022.

While talking to CNN News 18 in Ahmedabad, Amit Shah revealed that Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will remain the CM of the state if BJP gets a majority in the upcoming elections in the state. BJP’s win in Gujarat will mark its seventh consecutive term in the state.

While speaking to News 18, Amit Shah said, “If BJP gets a majority in Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel will be the next chief minister.” This means that Bhupendra Patel remains the CM face of the BJP for the Gujarat elections 2022.

Bhupendra Patel has been the CM of Gujarat for one year now, and his popularity has soared in the state in a short period of time. Patel replaced former CM Vijay Rupani in the post last year, a move by BJP which came as a surprise for many.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also revealed its CM face for the party if they win the upcoming polls in Gujarat. Arvind Kejriwal revealed that AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi will be appointed the CM in Gujarat if they win the polls.

AAP has expressed strong confidence when it comes to the upcoming elections in the state, saying that reports have revealed that the party is expected to win the polls with a significant majority. AAP has said that they will win 90-95 seats in the state.

The schedule for the Gujarat assembly elections 2022 was released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) earlier this month. The voting in Gujarat will take place in two phases, on December 1 and 5. The results for the same will be declared on December 8.

In the 2017 polls, the BJP's winning tally came down to two digits at 99 while the Congress bettered its performance by winning 77 seats. Gujarat has been BJP’s stronghold for seven terms, and the party is expected to win majority seats this year as well.

(With inputs from agencies)

