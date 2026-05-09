Who will be Kerala’s next CM? AICC submits MLA preference report to Mallikarjun Kharge

AICC observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken submitted a report to Mallikarjun Kharge on Kerala CM preferences among 63 Congress MLAs.

The leadership contest for the next Kerala Chief Minister has moved to the central leadership after All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken submitted their findings to party president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi. The report captures the preferences of 63 newly elected Congress MLAs and is expected to play a key role in finalising the state’s top post.

The discussions, held one-on-one with legislators in Kerala, were completed on Thursday. According to AICC general secretary Ajay Maken, the process was carried out swiftly and thoroughly, with MLAs given the opportunity to express their views and leadership choices. The Kerala Congress legislature party had earlier left the final decision to the party high command.

Top Contenders Emerge in Tight Race

The race for the chief minister’s post is currently centred around outgoing Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, former minister Ramesh Chennithala, and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. Each of the three leaders is reportedly backed by different groups within the party, with competing claims of majority support among MLAs.

Several senior leaders, including Satheesan, Chennithala, and state Congress president Sunny Joseph, have travelled to Delhi for consultations with the central leadership. Venugopal is already in the national capital, engaging in discussions with party decision-makers. Sources indicate that the AICC is attempting to build a consensus formula to avoid internal friction and ensure unity within the legislative party.

Ground-Level Support and Internal Protests

Meanwhile, internal tensions surfaced on the ground as Congress workers staged demonstrations across multiple districts, including Kannur, Malappuram, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode. Supporters of Satheesan publicly pushed for his elevation to the chief minister’s post, highlighting his tenure as Leader of Opposition.

Some protestors also raised slogans against Venugopal, accusing him of influencing MLAs to strengthen his claim. The protests prompted disciplinary warnings from the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), and action was taken against certain organisational functionaries involved in the demonstrations.

In response, Satheesan appealed for restraint, urging party workers not to engage in activities that could damage organisational unity. He emphasised that the electoral success of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), which secured 102 seats, should be celebrated responsibly without internal divisions.

Document Controversy Adds Tension

Amid the leadership uncertainty, a photograph showing an alleged internal note detailing MLA preferences sparked fresh controversy. The document reportedly suggested support patterns among legislators for various contenders.

However, Mukul Wasnik dismissed the authenticity of the paper, stating it did not reflect factual information. At the same time, MLA Neelakandan, whose name was linked to the controversy, sought clarification from the AICC, claiming he had already communicated his preference to the observers.

With competing claims and rising internal pressures, the final decision now rests with the AICC leadership, which is expected to announce a consensus choice for Kerala’s next chief minister.