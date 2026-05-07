Who will be Kerala CM? How may Rahul Gandhi set political chessboard, balance state equation?

According to reports, the party observers will likely brief the leadership in Delhi on Friday, while a meeting of the Congress legislative party is scheduled for Thursday.

The Kerala people have decided to bring back the United Democratic Front to power with a clear mandate for change, unseating the Left Democratic Front (LDF) after a decade in power. The UDF won 102 seats out of 140. Congress alone won 63 seats, IUML won 22, Kerala Congress (KEC) 7, RSP 3, Kerala Congress (Jacob). Congress rose from 25.12% in 2021 to 28.79%. CPI(M) dipped from 25.38% to 21.77%. BJP's vote share was flat at 11.42%. Leadership question is now key. Since Congress didn’t name a CM candidate during the campaign, partly due to Oommen Chandy’s 2023 death, how will the Congress high command decide the CM face?

Kerala New CM: How may Rahul Gandhi set the political chessboard?

According to reports, the Congress Working Committee, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will take the final decision, which would likely pick a name that can hold the coalition together without sparking rebellion. The newly elected MLAs are expected to adopt a resolution authorising the Congress high command to select the next chief minister. Senior Congress leader AK Antony is expected to play a crucial role in establishing consensus among various factions, including VD Satheesan group, Ramesh Chennithala and K.C. Venugopal group, and Shashi Tharoor and Kodikunnil Suresh.

According to reports, the party observers will likely brief the leadership in Delhi on Friday, while a meeting of the Congress legislative party is scheduled for Thursday.

Who are Kerala CM frontrunners?

1. VD Satheesan: The outgoing LoP and campaign face, Satheesan, is the grassroots favourite. Supporters flooded Rahul Gandhi’s congratulatory post, demanding he be made CM. IUML, a key UDF ally, has also publicly backed him.

2. KC Venugopal: He is believed to have the largest bloc of MLA support, including from KPCC chief Sunny Joseph. But he didn’t contest the election, which could weigh in on the high command’s decision.

3. Ramesh Chennithala: He is projecting himself as the senior, experienced choice, citing his past tenure as Home Minister and long administrative record.

Kerala Assembly Election Result 2026

The 2026 Kerala Assembly election saw the Congress-led United Democratic Front win a landslide with 102 of 140 seats. Congress alone bagged 63 seats, IUML 22, while LDF was reduced to 35 seats. Pinarayi Vijayan retained Dharmadam, but several LDF ministers lost, while VD Satheesan emerged as the UDF campaign’s most visible face. With 78.27% turnout on April 9, the result marked the first time in decades that India has no Left-led state government.