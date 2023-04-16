Search icon
Who were the shooters posing as journalists, killed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf?

On the same day that his son Asad Ahmad had his funeral, Atiq Ahmad was fatally shot by shooters who were posing as journalists

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 07:02 AM IST

Who were the shooters posing as journalists, killed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf?
Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, called a meeting of senior UP Police officials on Saturday in response to the killings of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj. The meeting was attended by the director general of police (DGP) and the additional director general of police (ADGP).

Atiq Ahmed, a gangster-turned-politician, and his brother Ashraf Ahmad was shot and killed by police on Saturday night in UP's Payagraj. At least two people, posing as journalists, were seen shooting at Ahmad and his brother from near-range as they both collapsed to the ground. Police swiftly took out the attackers. According to reports, the three shooters are Luvlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya, and Sunny, India.com reported.

On the same day that his son Asad Ahmad had his funeral after allegedly being gunned down in an encounter with UP police, Atiq Ahmad was fatally shot. As media personnel followed the pair as they were being taken to the hospital by police for their medical examination, the shooting that happened around 10 pm was captured on camera.

READ | Who was Ashraf Ahmed, Atiq Ahmed's brother shot dead alongside gangster-turned politician in UP's Prayagraj?

Police were surrounding Atiq and Ashraf at the time of the incident, and several close-range shots were launched by the attackers. As per police source, "Shooters were posing as journalists. As Atiq reached for a check-up, they were surrounded by other journalists and got close to Atiq and his brother. One was having a camera and was posing as a cameraman. While one was roaming with a mike where it was written NCR News. Third was assisting both," ANI reported.

The Uttar Pradesh government implemented Section 144 of the CrPC in all of the districts on Sunday as a result of the incident. The UP Police have stated that all of three arrests have been performed in this regard. Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, also urged people not to believe the rumours. 

 

(With inputs from ANI)

 

