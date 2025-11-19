FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Anmol Bishnoi is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 06:16 PM IST

Who were the other 199 Indians deported from US along with gangster Anmol Bishnoi?
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Anmol Bishnoi, the brother and close aide of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, on his deportation from the US to India. The agency also produced him in Patiala House Court around 5 pm on Wednesday. Besides Anmol, the US has sent back 200 Indian nationals, including two fugitives wanted in Punjab, and 197 undocumented migrants.

Anmol Bishnoi arrested

Absconding since 2022, US-based Anmol Bishnoi is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi. According to the NIA, "Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period."

What the investigations revealed

Investigations revealed that Anmol Bishnoi had provided shelter and logistic support to the gang's shooters and ground operatives. "He was also engaged in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters," the NIA said.

"Operating closely with various Bishnoi gang associates, Anmol continued to run terror syndicates and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using its operatives on the ground," the NIA said in its press note.

Cases on Anmol Bishnoi

Bishnoi faces several criminal cases, including the conspiracy to murder Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai in October 2014. Similarly, he also faces a criminal case for the firing outside actor Salman Khan's Bandra home last year in April. His role in the killing of Punjabi rapper Siddu Moosewala remains one of the most significant cases against him. Anmol was "removed" from the US on Tuesday.

READ | Haryana: Woman dancer gets beaten in Nuh after confronting groom's relative over inappropriate behaviour, VIDEO surfaces

