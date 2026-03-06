Who were Sqn Ldr Anuj, Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar? IAF SU-30 aircraft pilots fatally injured after it goes missing, later crashes in Assam’s Jorhat

Yami Gautam sets record straight on Kriti Sanon's Zee Cine Awards win controversy: 'Isn’t true, not done...'
An Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet crashes at Inglong Ekopi Hill in Bokajan Sub Division of the Karbi Anglong district in Assam. The aircraft was on a routine training mission, which went missing and was later confirmed crashed approximately 60 km from Jorhat Air Base. As per reports, the aircraft, which took off from Jorhat air base 47 squadron, lost radar contact at 7:42 pm yesterday.\
Two dead bodies of the pilot were recovered from the site. The pilots were Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar.
IAF in a post on X said, "IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences, and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief."
Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar were part of the Indian Air Force Su-30MKI squadron stationed at Jorhat Air Base in Assam. Both officers belonged to the 47 Squadron of the IAF, which operates the Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft. Sqn Ldr Anuj held the rank of Squadron Leader. Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar served as a Flight Lieutenant and was among the younger fighter pilots actively involved in operational training.