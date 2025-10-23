Who were four most-wanted gangsters of Sigma gang, killed in encounter in Delhi? Planned to plot 'major strike' ahead of Bihar elections

Four most wanted gangsters of 'Sigma and Company' gang were encountered in a joint operation carried out by Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bihar Police. The shootout took place around 2:20 am in Bahadur Shah Marg in Rohini.

After specific intelligence inputs from Bihar police that these gangsters were hiding in Delhi for several days, Police teams planned a trap to catch them, however when these gangsters opened fire on Police after it tried to intercept the suspects, team retaliated. The gangsters were injured and rushed to hospitals. The four of them were declared dead. This encounter was one of the biggest carried out in Delhi in recent years, police said.

Who are the Four gangsters of 'Sigma and Company' gang?

The slain gangsters have been identified as Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto alias Bimlesh Sahni (25), Manish Pathak (33) and Aman Thakur (21). Thy were residents of Bihar's Sitamarhi district.

They were from notorious ‘Sigma and Company’ gang, led by Ranjan Patha, who has Rs 25,000 reward on his arrest. Pathak's Sigma and Company, operated from Nepal and executed crimes across Nepal border.

These were reportedly facing cases in Bihar's Dumra, Chaurat, Gahra and Purnahiya. They were involved in multiple cases of murder, extortion, and armed robbery. The gang was allegedly involved in the killings of Brahmashri Sena district head Ganesh Sharma, Madan Sharma, and Aditya Singh in Bihar.

Plans of disruptions in Bihar elections

The Bihar police said that four gangsters were contract killers and had notorious plans to create nuisance and carry out criminal operations in Bihar ahead of elections. DGP Vinay Kumar talking to ANI said, "The gang was committing crimes almost every month. They were contract killers...They had named their gang 'Sigma and Company,' and that itself indicates their intentions. Elections are about to be held in Bihar. We made a significant effort to gather information on this gang. Based on that intel, a team of Sitamarhi Police was camping in Delhi and was trying to locate them in coordination with Delhi Police. In this connection, they were being intercepted, which led to an encounter. All 4 were killed."