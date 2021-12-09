Who was Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, pilot of chopper that crashed killing CDS General Bipin Rawat?

Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was the pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 chopper, which crashed on Wednesday (December 8), carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other officers.

According to the sources, Wing Commander Chauhan was the Commanding Officer of the 109 Helicopter Unit. CDS General Rawat died after the helicopter crashed in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Air Force tweeted.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," tweeted IAF.

General Bipin Rawat Was going to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed near Coonor in the Nilgiris district, reported ANI.

"Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today," the IAF added.

The chopper had taken off from Sulur Airbase and General Rawat was accompanied by his wife Madhulika Rawat, his DA Brigadier LS Lidder, SO Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, among other defence officials. "Around noon today, an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of 4 members carrying the CDS and 9 other passengers met with a tragic accident near Coonoor, TN," the Indian Air Force said in a tweet.