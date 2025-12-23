FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan titled Jan Neta in Hindi, Zee Studios to release it in North India on...

Why THIS city in Gujarat eased liquor norms? Here's how it will impact state's economy

HUGE SHOCKER! Trump flew on several flights of Jeffrey Epstein's private jet? Fresh DoJ files say...

BPSC ASO prelims exam result 2025 declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in; get direct LINK here

Meet man who lived in Mumbai chawl, once sold books on street, now runs Rs 200,000,000,000 company in Dubai, has this Shah Rukh Khan link

Who was Vinod Kumar Shukla? Jnanpith Award winning Hindi writer passes away at 89

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film beats Kantara Chapter 1 to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025

Delhi Capitals replace Meg Lanning with THIS star player ahead of WPL 2026, her name is...

GMRL proposes space-efficient double-decker metro for Gurugram’s SPR, check features, details

Rashid Khan travels in bulletproof car in Afghanistan? Star leg-spinner spills the beans

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BPSC ASO prelims exam result 2025 declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in; get direct LINK here

BPSC ASO prelims exam result 2025 declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in; get direct LINK

Meet man who lived in Mumbai chawl, once sold books on street, now runs Rs 200,000,000,000 company in Dubai, has this Shah Rukh Khan link

Meet man who lived in Mumbai chawl, now runs Rs 200,000,000,000 firm in Dubai

Who was Vinod Kumar Shukla? Jnanpith Award winning Hindi writer passes away at 89

Who was Vinod Kumar Shukla? Jnanpith Award winning Hindi writer passes away at 8

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025

From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan: Biggest comebacks

Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops

Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c

Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions

Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Bro

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who was Vinod Kumar Shukla? Jnanpith Award winning Hindi writer passes away at 89

Prominent Chhattisgarh-based Hindi writer and Jnanpith Awardee Vinod Kumar Shukla died on Tuesday evening after suffering from age-related illnesses at AIIMS, Raipur, his family members informed.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 07:30 PM IST

Who was Vinod Kumar Shukla? Jnanpith Award winning Hindi writer passes away at 89
Famous Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla dies at 89
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prominent Chhattisgarh-based Hindi writer and Jnanpith Awardee Vinod Kumar Shukla died on Tuesday evening after suffering from age-related illnesses at AIIMS, Raipur, his family members informed. He was 89. He breathed his last at 4.48 pm on Tuesday, his son, Shashwat Shukla told PTI. 

What had happened to writer Vinod Shukla? 

Days before his death, Shukla was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, on December 2 as he was experiencing difficulties in breathing.  

He is survived by his wife, son Shashwat, and daughter. The family further informed that his mortal remains will first be taken to his residence here, and details regarding the last rites will be soon announced. Talking about the revered writer, Shashwat told PTI that his father was immediately admitted to a private hospital in the city after he first reported breathing problems in October. 

After a few days, his condition improved and he was brought back home where his treatment continued. Unfortunately, his health deteriorated again on December 2, and he was then taken to AIIMS Raipur for further treatment, he added.  

Who was Vinod Kumar Shukla? 

Vinod Kumar Shukla was a celebrated literary figure who wrote acclaimed novels such as ‘Naukar Ki Kameez’, ‘Khilega To Dekhenge’, ‘Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Thi’, and ‘Ek Chuppi Jagah’. He was massively revered as one of the most unique voices in Hindi literature as he wrote in a unique, simple, and deeply evocative writing style.  

His contribution to Hindi literature remains unparalleled and significant, as he gave the world of hindi literature a creative excellence, and distinctive literary expression. For these traits, Shukla was honoured with India's highest literary award, the 59th Jnanpith Award. He was awarded a month before his death, on November 21, at a ceremony held at his residence in Raipur.  

What makes this award even more special is the fact that he was the first author from Chhattisgarh to receive it. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chhattisgarh on November 1, he had spoken to the family members of the respected writer and enquired about his health and well-being. Shukla's novel ‘Naukar Ki Kameez’ was adapted into a film of the same name by filmmaker Mani Kaul. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan titled Jan Neta in Hindi, Zee Studios to release it in North India on...
Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan titled Jan Neta in Hindi
Why THIS city in Gujarat eased liquor norms? Here's how it will impact state's economy
Why THIS city in Gujarat eased liquor norms? Here's how it will impact state's e
HUGE SHOCKER! Trump flew on several flights of Jeffrey Epstein's private jet? Fresh DoJ files say...
HUGE SHOCKER! Trump flew on several flights of Epstein's private jet?
BPSC ASO prelims exam result 2025 declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in; get direct LINK here
BPSC ASO prelims exam result 2025 declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in; get direct LINK
Meet man who lived in Mumbai chawl, once sold books on street, now runs Rs 200,000,000,000 company in Dubai, has this Shah Rukh Khan link
Meet man who lived in Mumbai chawl, now runs Rs 200,000,000,000 firm in Dubai
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan: Biggest comebacks
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Bro
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced security, extra features
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement