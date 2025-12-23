Who was Vinod Kumar Shukla? Jnanpith Award winning Hindi writer passes away at 89

Prominent Chhattisgarh-based Hindi writer and Jnanpith Awardee Vinod Kumar Shukla died on Tuesday evening after suffering from age-related illnesses at AIIMS, Raipur, his family members informed.

Prominent Chhattisgarh-based Hindi writer and Jnanpith Awardee Vinod Kumar Shukla died on Tuesday evening after suffering from age-related illnesses at AIIMS, Raipur, his family members informed. He was 89. He breathed his last at 4.48 pm on Tuesday, his son, Shashwat Shukla told PTI.

What had happened to writer Vinod Shukla?

Days before his death, Shukla was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, on December 2 as he was experiencing difficulties in breathing.

He is survived by his wife, son Shashwat, and daughter. The family further informed that his mortal remains will first be taken to his residence here, and details regarding the last rites will be soon announced. Talking about the revered writer, Shashwat told PTI that his father was immediately admitted to a private hospital in the city after he first reported breathing problems in October.

After a few days, his condition improved and he was brought back home where his treatment continued. Unfortunately, his health deteriorated again on December 2, and he was then taken to AIIMS Raipur for further treatment, he added.

Who was Vinod Kumar Shukla?

Vinod Kumar Shukla was a celebrated literary figure who wrote acclaimed novels such as ‘Naukar Ki Kameez’, ‘Khilega To Dekhenge’, ‘Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Thi’, and ‘Ek Chuppi Jagah’. He was massively revered as one of the most unique voices in Hindi literature as he wrote in a unique, simple, and deeply evocative writing style.

His contribution to Hindi literature remains unparalleled and significant, as he gave the world of hindi literature a creative excellence, and distinctive literary expression. For these traits, Shukla was honoured with India's highest literary award, the 59th Jnanpith Award. He was awarded a month before his death, on November 21, at a ceremony held at his residence in Raipur.

What makes this award even more special is the fact that he was the first author from Chhattisgarh to receive it. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chhattisgarh on November 1, he had spoken to the family members of the respected writer and enquired about his health and well-being. Shukla's novel ‘Naukar Ki Kameez’ was adapted into a film of the same name by filmmaker Mani Kaul.