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Who was Vikram Mubayi? Indian-origin PhD student found dead after going missing on solo hiking trip in US

UC Santa Barbara PhD student Vikram Mubayi was found dead on August 3 in California’s Big Pine Lakes after a solo hike. No foul play is suspected.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 07, 2026, 10:55 AM IST

Who was Vikram Mubayi? Indian-origin PhD student found dead after going missing on solo hiking trip in US
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Vikram Mubayi, a PhD student at UC Santa Barbara, was found dead on August 3 after going missing on a solo hike in California’s Sierra Nevada. There are no indications of foul play, according to the police. The Department of Chemical Engineering employed the 23-year-old. He had spent the weekend in the Big Pine Lakes region.

Family lost contact

Mubayi last spoke to his family on August 1 at 8:30 p.m. while hiking in Big Pine Lakes, according to a Reddit post by his sibling. During the call, he disclosed his GPS location. Contact ceased after that. His family filed a missing person's complaint with the Inyo County Sheriff's Office when he failed to return. Teams from Search and Rescue began searching for him. On August 3, his body was found near Big Pine Lakes. How he got into the sea has not been disclosed by officials. The inquiry is still in progress.

Academic background and research

At UCSB, Mubayi was working on a PhD in Chemical Engineering. In 2022, he graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Sustainable technologies were the subject of his research. According to LinkedIn, he researched microbes that can decompose plastics and plant waste to produce substitutes for products derived from petroleum. He was employed at UCSB as a teaching assistant for chemical engineering classes.

Also read: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat backs reservation, says quotas must continue until social inequality ends: Watch

About him

Hong Kong is where Mubayi was born and reared. He was said to be a pretty seasoned hiker who enjoyed the great outdoors and athletics. He wrote about his passion for outdoor activities in a biography for Illini 4000, a student non-profit he joined while in college. His family posted his trekking path on social media and requested assistance while the search was ongoing.No further information has been provided by the authorities. The case is still being looked into.

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