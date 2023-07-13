Who was Vijay Kumar Singh, BJP leader who died in Patna lathicharge incident? Why Bihar govt is under fire

As per reports, a Bhartiya Janta Party member was killed when police lathi-charged protestors in Bihar’s Patna to end the demonstration of teachers against the Nitish Kumar government.

A violent clash broke out in Bihar’s Patna between the workers of the Bhartiya Janta Party and the Bihar police regarding the teacher recruitment programme in the state, during which one BJP leader named Vijay Kumar Singh has been reported dead.

The clash between the BJP and the police broke out when the leaders of the opposition party attempted to march towards the Bihar Vidhan Sabha in protest against the Nitish Kumar government's teacher recruitment policy, at which point the police made attempts to stop them.

BJP workers said that they were met with tear gas shells and water cannons as police attempted to disperse the crowd. The police also lathi charged BJP workers, during which Vijay Kumar Singh was injured and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Slogans like "Nitish Tejashwi istifa do" (Nitish Kumar must resign) rent the air as the procession covered a distance of about a kilometre until it encountered barricades put up at the Dak Bungalow crossing.

Who was BJP leader Vijay Kumar Singh?

Vinay Kumar Singh was a prominent member of Bihar BJP and was one of the top leaders present at the protest march in Patna. Singh, who reportedly died during the lathicharge incident, was the party district general secretary of BJP from the Jehanabad district.

The BJP claimed that Singh had died due to suffering injuries from the “brutal” lathicharge on the BJP workers protesting against Nitish Kumar and the government’s teachers’ recruitment policy. He was rushed to the hospital and then declared dead.

"Arrested by Bihar police in Patna, Jehanabad dist GS Vijay Kumar Singh died in brutal police lathi charge", senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted. However, the local administration issued a quick rebuttal.

In a statement, the Patna district administration said Vijay Kumar Singh, a resident of Jehanabad district, was "found unconscious by the roadside". "No injury marks have been found," said the statement adding that Singh has been taken to PMCH, the state's largest government hospital.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Bihar shocker: Woman's eyes gouged out, tongue chopped, private parts mutilated in Khagaria; villagers stage protest