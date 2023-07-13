Headlines

Amid Bigg Boss OTT 2, wildcard Elvish Yadav's old tweet of 'bartan dhone wale' goes viral; netizens say 'ab dho thik se'

Meet Delhi's richest man with Rs 2.07 lakh crore wealth, daughter's wealth is Rs 84,330 crore, donated Rs 3 cr per day

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023 notification: New vacancies announced for 400 Officers Scale III, II posts

World's highest-grossing media franchise has earned Rs 6,30,000 crore, and it's not Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel, DC

Who was Vijay Kumar Singh, BJP leader who died in Patna lathicharge incident? Why Bihar govt is under fire

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amid Bigg Boss OTT 2, wildcard Elvish Yadav's old tweet of 'bartan dhone wale' goes viral; netizens say 'ab dho thik se'

Meet Delhi's richest man with Rs 2.07 lakh crore wealth, daughter's wealth is Rs 84,330 crore, donated Rs 3 cr per day

World's highest-grossing media franchise has earned Rs 6,30,000 crore, and it's not Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel, DC

10 most popular Indian web series of 2023 so far

8 best superfoods to increase red blood cells count

Sleep tips: 5 steps to get better sleep at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visits Sabarmati Ashram

“Rahul Gandhi insults India during his foreign visits,” says Anurag Thakur

Alia Bhatt brutally trolled, BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie spotted holding hands & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, May 18

Kajol struggles to walk in high heels, netizens say 'this woman is effortlessly funny'

Amid Bigg Boss OTT 2, wildcard Elvish Yadav's old tweet of 'bartan dhone wale' goes viral; netizens say 'ab dho thik se'

World's highest-grossing media franchise has earned Rs 6,30,000 crore, and it's not Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel, DC

HomeIndia

india

Who was Vijay Kumar Singh, BJP leader who died in Patna lathicharge incident? Why Bihar govt is under fire

As per reports, a Bhartiya Janta Party member was killed when police lathi-charged protestors in Bihar’s Patna to end the demonstration of teachers against the Nitish Kumar government.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A violent clash broke out in Bihar’s Patna between the workers of the Bhartiya Janta Party and the Bihar police regarding the teacher recruitment programme in the state, during which one BJP leader named Vijay Kumar Singh has been reported dead.

The clash between the BJP and the police broke out when the leaders of the opposition party attempted to march towards the Bihar Vidhan Sabha in protest against the Nitish Kumar government's teacher recruitment policy, at which point the police made attempts to stop them.

BJP workers said that they were met with tear gas shells and water cannons as police attempted to disperse the crowd. The police also lathi charged BJP workers, during which Vijay Kumar Singh was injured and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Slogans like "Nitish Tejashwi istifa do" (Nitish Kumar must resign) rent the air as the procession covered a distance of about a kilometre until it encountered barricades put up at the Dak Bungalow crossing.

Who was BJP leader Vijay Kumar Singh?

Vinay Kumar Singh was a prominent member of Bihar BJP and was one of the top leaders present at the protest march in Patna. Singh, who reportedly died during the lathicharge incident, was the party district general secretary of BJP from the Jehanabad district.

The BJP claimed that Singh had died due to suffering injuries from the “brutal” lathicharge on the BJP workers protesting against Nitish Kumar and the government’s teachers’ recruitment policy. He was rushed to the hospital and then declared dead.

"Arrested by Bihar police in Patna, Jehanabad dist GS Vijay Kumar Singh died in brutal police lathi charge", senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted. However, the local administration issued a quick rebuttal.

In a statement, the Patna district administration said Vijay Kumar Singh, a resident of Jehanabad district, was "found unconscious by the roadside". "No injury marks have been found," said the statement adding that Singh has been taken to PMCH, the state's largest government hospital.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Bihar shocker: Woman's eyes gouged out, tongue chopped, private parts mutilated in Khagaria; villagers stage protest

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nitesh Tiwari steers clear of Adipurush controversy, says his retelling of Ramayana will ‘not end up offending anybody’

Meet Delhi's richest man with Rs 2.07 lakh crore wealth, daughter's wealth is Rs 84,330 crore, donated Rs 3 cr per day

Kajol struggles to walk in high heels, netizens say 'this woman is effortlessly funny'

Massive king cobra spotted hiding above shoe rack, viral video terrifies internet

Daniel Radcliffe hopes Harry Potter Reboot series is able to please fans: ‘People that were angry about things…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE