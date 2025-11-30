FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Who was Vijay Kumar Sheoran? Haryana student stabbed to death in UK's Worcester

West Mercia Police said in a statement that five men were arrested but have since been released on bail. According to the police, the student was rushed to a hospital after being found with serious injuries on Barbourne Road, but he died the same day.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 04:07 PM IST

Who was Vijay Kumar Sheoran? Haryana student stabbed to death in UK's Worcester
Vijay Kumar Sheoran was from Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana.
A 30-year-old Indian student was stabbed to death in Worcester area of the United Kingdom earlier this week. West Mercia Police said in a statement that five men were arrested but have since been released on bail. According to the police, the student was rushed to a hospital after being found with serious injuries on Barbourne Road, but he died the same day.

The victim has been identified as Vijay Kumar Sheoran, who hailed from Jagrambas village in Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana. Police said he was found with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday, November 25. Officials arrested five men, aged between 22 and 35 years, in connection with the attack. But all of them have been released on bail as investigation continues. As per media reports, Sheoran had left a government job with the Central Board of Excise and Customs earlier this year to pursue his studies in the UK. He had been studying at the University of the West of England in Bristol. His family has requested diplomatic help to ensure a full investigation and to bring his body home.

Sunil Satpal Sangwan, member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Charkhi Dadri, said in a post on X that he was saddened by Sheoran's death and conveyed condolences to his family. "Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Vijay Kumar Sheoran, an Indian student from Village Jagrambas, District Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), who lost his life following a brutal stabbing incident in Worcester." He urged the central government to "intervene at the earliest and extend every possible support to the grieving family." Sangwan added: "We also appeal for a transparent, fair, and time-bound investigation so that justice is served and the perpetrators are held strictly accountable."

