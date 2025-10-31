Who was Vijay Kumar Mahato? 27-year-old Indian man shot dead in Saudi Arabia

The incident occurred on October 15 near Saudi Arabia's Jeddah city, where Mahato was employed, according to reports. Let us tell you more about Mahato here.

A 27-year-old Indian man from Jharkhand was shot dead in Saudi Arabia earlier this month after he was caught in a crossfire between the local police and a criminal gang. The incident occurred on October 15 near Jeddah city, where Mahato was employed, according to reports. Let us tell you more about Mahato here.

Mahato, who hails from Dudhapania village in Giridih district of Jharkhand, had moved to Saudi Arabia nearly one year ago. He had been working with Hyundai Engineering and Construction Company on high-voltage transmission line projects, reports said. According to his family, Mahato was returning from work when he was hit by a stray bullet during the crossfire between the police and local criminals involved in illegal liquor trade. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died during treatment. Mahato's family says they learned about his death over a week later, on October 24. Mahato leaves behind his wife, two sons aged five and three years, and his parents. His body is currently in custody of the Public Prosecution Office in Saudi Arabia's Makkah city, and will be handed over once investigations are completed.

Mahato's death case is being monitored by the Jharkhand government, the Indian embassy in Riyadh, and Saudi authorities. His family has demanded assurance of compensation from Hyundai Engineering. "The company must be held responsible. We will not receive the body until we get written assurance," the victim's brother-in-law Ram Prasad Mahato reportedly said in a statement.