Who was Vijay Kumar, bank manager shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam?

Vijay Kumar was posted at the Areah village branch of Kulgam. (File)

Vijay Kumar, a bank manager posted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, was shot dead by terrorists on Thursday.

According to reports, the terrorists attacked him when he was entering the bank. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed on the way.

Vijay Kumar was an employee of the regional Ellaquai Dehati Bank. He was posted at the Areah village branch of Kulgam. The area has been cordoned off.

Vijay Kumar was a resident of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has confirmed this. He attacked the Central government for not being able to protect migrants in Kashmir.

"The killing of bank manager Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, working in Kulgam, J&K is highly condemnable. The NDA government has failed to restore peace in Kashmir. The Central government should ensure the safety of citizens in Kashmir," he tweeted in Hindi.