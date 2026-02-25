FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Veer Soren had arrived in Manali with his friends on February 22 and was staying at a private hotel in Simsa.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 11:28 AM IST

Who was Veer Soren? 22-year-old grandson of former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren found dead in Manali hotel, here's all you need to know about him
A sudden and unfortunate incident has occurred in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, where Veer Soren, the 22-year-old grandson of Jharkhand's former Chief Minister Champai Soren, passed away. Veer was on a vacation with his friends and had visited Solang Valley and Sethan before his untimely demise.

Who was Veer Soren?

Veer Soren was the son of Babu Lal Soren, and grandson of Champai Soren. He had arrived in Manali with his friends on February 22 and was staying at a private hotel in Simsa. The group had spent the previous day exploring Solang Valley and Hamta Pass, and had returned to their hotel in the evening.

What exactly happened?

On Tuesday, Veer's friends noticed that he was sleeping and seemed unwell, complaining of a severe headache. They gave him medicine, which he took before going back to sleep. However, at around 2:30 pm, a loud noise was heard from the room, and Veer was found lying on the floor. His friends rushed him to the Civil Hospital Manali, where he was declared dead upon arrival. The hospital staff reported that Veer had started foaming at the mouth during the journey to the hospital.

Investigation underway

The police have taken custody of Veer's body and are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. The post-mortem report is awaited, and the police have stated that there are no visible external injuries on the body. Champai Soren has been informed and is en route to Manali.

Preliminary reports suggest that Veer's death may be linked to high altitude sickness, as he had visited areas with high elevations during his trip. However, the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination.

