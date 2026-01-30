Who was V Srinivasan? Know about 'Udan Paree's husband?

V. Srinivasan, husband of Olympian and IOA President P.T. Usha, passed away suddenly at his Kerala home on Friday. A former kabaddi player and CISF officer, he was a steadfast support to Usha throughout her athletic and public life. Condolences poured in from leaders and sports personalities.

V. Srinivasan, husband of Rajya Sabha member and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, passed away early on Friday, leaving family, friends, and the sporting community in shock.

Sudden Demise at Home in Kerala

Srinivasan collapsed at his residence in Payyoli, located in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, and was rushed to a nearby private hospital. According to family sources, he had felt unwell around midnight, but despite immediate medical attention, he was declared dead. The unexpected loss has sent ripples of grief across both sports and political circles in the country.

At the time of the incident, Usha was in New Delhi attending the ongoing Parliament session. She is returning to Payyoli and is expected to arrive shortly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally called Usha to express his condolences, offering sympathies to the bereaved family and praying for her strength during this difficult time.

Life and Legacy

Srinivasan, a native of Ponnani in Malappuram district, had a longstanding association with sports. A former kabaddi player, he later served as an officer in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Despite his sporting background and professional career, he largely stayed away from the public eye, maintaining a low profile while supporting Usha in her athletic journey and later in her public life and sports administration roles.

The couple had tied the knot in 1991, and Srinivasan was widely regarded as a pillar of support for Usha, both during her illustrious athletics career and after she transitioned into leadership roles in Indian sports. Close associates described him as disciplined, soft-spoken, and deeply committed to the values of sport and service to society.

Family and Condolences

Srinivasan is survived by his wife, PT Usha and their son, Dr Ujjwal Vighnesh. Messages of condolences have poured in from political leaders, sports administrators, and fellow athletes across India. Several sporting bodies highlighted Srinivasan’s quiet yet significant role in supporting one of India’s most iconic athletes, noting that his guidance and encouragement were instrumental in Usha’s enduring success.

While his contributions were often behind the scenes, Srinivasan’s legacy as a supportive partner and devoted sports enthusiast leaves a lasting mark on those who knew him personally and professionally.