Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Who was Umesh Pal, 2005 Raju Pal murder case witness allegedly shot dead at Atiq Ahmed's command?

Atiq Ahmad, a gangster-turned-politician, was assassinated on Saturday, the same day his son Asad Ahmad, who was killed in an encounter, was laid to rest.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 11:21 PM IST

Who was Umesh Pal, 2005 Raju Pal murder case witness allegedly shot dead at Atiq Ahmed's command?
File Photo

Atiq Ahmed, a mafia-turned-politician, and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead in Prayagraj on Sunday night.  Atiq Ahmed, a gangster-turned-politician, and his brother Ashraf were the prime suspects in the murder of Umesh Pal, who was shot at and the target of crude bomb attacks, outside his house. 

It is unclear who opened fire on them, according to reports. It is believed that several unidentified individuals opened fire and fled.

Who was Umesh Pal?
On February 24th, a gunman opened fire at the home of lawyer Umesh Pal in Prayagra, Uttar Pradesh. Mr. Pal was the key witness in the murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, who was killed in 2005. Umesh Pal said that he was abducted on February 28, 2006, after he refused to cave to Ahmed's demands.

Lawmaker Raju Pal was killed only a few months after winning the Allahabad (West) Assembly seat in his maiden election, when he faced and defeated the younger brother of former MP Atiq Ahmed, Khalid Azim. 

Atiq Ahmed reportedly gave Guddu Muslim Rs 8 lakh when the latter's health was very poor and he had become unwell. Guddu Muslim tried to avenge Atiq Ahmed's help by using explosives against Umesh Pal.

Prayagraj Police fatally shot Vijay Chaudhary, alias Usman, on March 6 due to suspicions that he was involved in the murder of Umesh Pal. The police say he fired the first shot at Umesh Pal, and surveillance footage proves it.

This was the second time the murder of Umesh Pal had been brought up. Arbaaz, a local of Kaushambi, was shot and murdered by authorities earlier on February 27. He was found dead close to the Dhoomanganj police station. Police said he was driving the SUV used by the perpetrators to flee the site of the murder on February 24.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
From Rolls-Royce Cullinan to BMW Z4: 5 luxurious cars that Ajay Devgn owns
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
5 times Aditi Rao Hydari proved she's the epitome of elegance in saree
Step inside Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s sea-facing, luxurious residence Gulita, one of the most expensive homes in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Planning to visit Nainital this summer? Here are some new rules tourists should know
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.