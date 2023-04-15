Who was Umesh Pal, 2005 Raju Pal murder case witness allegedly shot dead at Atiq Ahmed's command?

File Photo

Atiq Ahmed, a mafia-turned-politician, and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead in Prayagraj on Sunday night. Atiq Ahmed, a gangster-turned-politician, and his brother Ashraf were the prime suspects in the murder of Umesh Pal, who was shot at and the target of crude bomb attacks, outside his house.

It is unclear who opened fire on them, according to reports. It is believed that several unidentified individuals opened fire and fled.

Who was Umesh Pal?

On February 24th, a gunman opened fire at the home of lawyer Umesh Pal in Prayagra, Uttar Pradesh. Mr. Pal was the key witness in the murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, who was killed in 2005. Umesh Pal said that he was abducted on February 28, 2006, after he refused to cave to Ahmed's demands.

Lawmaker Raju Pal was killed only a few months after winning the Allahabad (West) Assembly seat in his maiden election, when he faced and defeated the younger brother of former MP Atiq Ahmed, Khalid Azim.

Atiq Ahmed reportedly gave Guddu Muslim Rs 8 lakh when the latter's health was very poor and he had become unwell. Guddu Muslim tried to avenge Atiq Ahmed's help by using explosives against Umesh Pal.

Prayagraj Police fatally shot Vijay Chaudhary, alias Usman, on March 6 due to suspicions that he was involved in the murder of Umesh Pal. The police say he fired the first shot at Umesh Pal, and surveillance footage proves it.

This was the second time the murder of Umesh Pal had been brought up. Arbaaz, a local of Kaushambi, was shot and murdered by authorities earlier on February 27. He was found dead close to the Dhoomanganj police station. Police said he was driving the SUV used by the perpetrators to flee the site of the murder on February 24.