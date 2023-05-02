Who was Tillu Tajpuriya, gangster murdered inside Tihar jail?

Jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, who was the prime accused in the Delhi Rohini Court shootout, was murdered inside Tihar jail in the national capital. He was allegedly murdered inside the jail during a gang war.

Tillu Tajpuriya was killed inside the Tihar Jail by Yogesh Tunda, who is a member of the rival gang, according to ANI reports.

The jailed gangster was attacked by rival gang members and was immediately rushed to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared dead, reported ANI citing reports.

Who was gangster Tillu Tajpuriya?

Sunil Maan, who went by his alias Tillu Tajpuriya, was a jailed gangster who was the prime accused in the shootout inside Delhi's Rohini Court. He had been lodged in jail for several years, and had murder charges filed against him.

Being one of the most notorious gangsters in Delhi, Tillu Tajpuriya had reportedly given the order to carry out the Rohini Court shootout in 2021, which claimed the life of gangster Jitender Maan aka Gogi.

Two men from Tillu's gang had dressed up in lawyers' attire and had killed Gogi inside the Rohini court while he was there for the hearing. The two men were subsequently shot dead by the police.

According to the police, Tillu Tajpuriya was in constant touch with the two shooters through WhatsApp from inside jail and had also helped them get weapons for the shootout inside the Rohini court. Gogi was a rival gang member of Tillu.

Tillu Tajpuriya was attacked by two men inside Tihar jail in the early hours of May 2, and had been injured by iron rods and sharp weapons. He was declared dead shortly after he was taken to the DDU Hospital in Delhi.