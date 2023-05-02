Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Who was Tillu Tajpuriya, gangster murdered inside Tihar jail?

Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was murdered inside Tihar jail in an alleged gang war and was the prime accused in the Rohini Court shootout.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 02, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

Who was Tillu Tajpuriya, gangster murdered inside Tihar jail?
Who was Tillu Tajpuriya, gangster murdered inside Tihar jail?

Jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, who was the prime accused in the Delhi Rohini Court shootout, was murdered inside Tihar jail in the national capital. He was allegedly murdered inside the jail during a gang war.

Tillu Tajpuriya was killed inside the Tihar Jail by Yogesh Tunda, who is a member of the rival gang, according to ANI reports.

The jailed gangster was attacked by rival gang members and was immediately rushed to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared dead, reported ANI citing reports.

Who was gangster Tillu Tajpuriya?

Sunil Maan, who went by his alias Tillu Tajpuriya, was a jailed gangster who was the prime accused in the shootout inside Delhi's Rohini Court. He had been lodged in jail for several years, and had murder charges filed against him.

Being one of the most notorious gangsters in Delhi, Tillu Tajpuriya had reportedly given the order to carry out the Rohini Court shootout in 2021, which claimed the life of gangster Jitender Maan aka Gogi. 

Two men from Tillu's gang had dressed up in lawyers' attire and had killed Gogi inside the Rohini court while he was there for the hearing. The two men were subsequently shot dead by the police.

According to the police, Tillu Tajpuriya was in constant touch with the two shooters through WhatsApp from inside jail and had also helped them get weapons for the shootout inside the Rohini court. Gogi was a rival gang member of Tillu.

Tillu Tajpuriya was attacked by two men inside Tihar jail in the early hours of May 2, and had been injured by iron rods and sharp weapons. He was declared dead shortly after he was taken to the DDU Hospital in Delhi.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
PCOS cure: These 5 workouts can help women with irregular periods
IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maruti Suzuki Alto sales decline as buyers rush towards Swift, Baleno and others
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.