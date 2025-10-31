FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Unacceptable': United Nations urges US to stop airstrikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats

EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement on India-UK ties: 'Look forward to continuing...'

Allu Sirish, Nayanika get engaged, share pictures from ceremony: 'I’m finally and happily engaged'

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees major drop in his net worth due to...; falls to fifth place on...

Who was Tejpal Singh? 25-year-old Kabaddi player shot dead in Punjab's Ludhiana

BJP MP Ravi Kishan files complaint after receiving death threats, abusive phone calls, caller gives BIG warning

JD Vance fires back at allegations of being ‘insensitive’ towards wife Usha’s religion, says, ‘My wife is the most...’

Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of India-US 10-year defence deal

Nasser Hussain's 7-year-old 'remember the name' prediction for Jemimah Rodrigues goes viral after Women's World Cup semifinal heroics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Unacceptable': United Nations urges US to stop airstrikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats

UN urges US to stop airstrikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats

EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement on India-UK ties: 'Look forward to continuing...'

EAM Jaishankar's BIG statement on India-UK ties: 'Look forward to...'

Allu Sirish, Nayanika get engaged, share pictures from ceremony: 'I’m finally and happily engaged'

Allu Sirish, Nayanika get engaged, share pictures from ceremony: 'I’m finally an

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who was Tejpal Singh? 25-year-old Kabaddi player shot dead in Punjab's Ludhiana

Police said the murder appeared to be linked to an old rivalry. "The accused have been identified, and teams have been dispatched to arrest them,” said SSP Ankur Gupta. He added that CCTV footage from the area of the incident was being examined.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 11:21 PM IST

Who was Tejpal Singh? 25-year-old Kabaddi player shot dead in Punjab's Ludhiana
Tejpal Singh.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

A 25-year-old Kabaddi player, Tejpal Singh, was shot dead in Jagraon in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Friday, police said. The incident occurred near the office of Ludhiana (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). Police said Singh was walking with two friends on Hari Singh Hospital Road when a group of 5 to 6 men intercepted them. The assailants brutally thrashed Singh before one of them pulled out a revolver and shot him in the chest. Singh's friends rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, as per reports.

Soon after the attack, teams from Jagraon City Police Station reached the spot and began collecting evidence. Police said the murder appeared to be linked to an old rivalry. "The accused have been identified, and teams have been dispatched to arrest them,” said SSP Ankur Gupta. He added that CCTV footage from the area of the incident was being examined. Police have registered a case, and efforts to nab the accused are ongoing.

Tejpal Singh, a native of Giddarwindi village near Jagraon, was a national-level player of Kabaddi. Two accused have been identified as Honey and Kala, both from Roomi village of Jagraon. "A third suspect has been identified as Gagan of Moga, but it is yet to be verified," said SSP Gupta.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Unacceptable': United Nations urges US to stop airstrikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats
UN urges US to stop airstrikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats
EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement on India-UK ties: 'Look forward to continuing...'
EAM Jaishankar's BIG statement on India-UK ties: 'Look forward to...'
Allu Sirish, Nayanika get engaged, share pictures from ceremony: 'I’m finally and happily engaged'
Allu Sirish, Nayanika get engaged, share pictures from ceremony: 'I’m finally an
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees major drop in his net worth due to...; falls to fifth place on...
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees major drop in his net worth due to...; falls to fi
Who was Tejpal Singh? 25-year-old Kabaddi player shot dead in Punjab's Ludhiana
Who was Tejpal Singh? 25-year-old Kabaddi player shot dead in Punjab
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE