Who was Tejpal Singh? 25-year-old Kabaddi player shot dead in Punjab's Ludhiana

Police said the murder appeared to be linked to an old rivalry. "The accused have been identified, and teams have been dispatched to arrest them,” said SSP Ankur Gupta. He added that CCTV footage from the area of the incident was being examined.

A 25-year-old Kabaddi player, Tejpal Singh, was shot dead in Jagraon in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Friday, police said. The incident occurred near the office of Ludhiana (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). Police said Singh was walking with two friends on Hari Singh Hospital Road when a group of 5 to 6 men intercepted them. The assailants brutally thrashed Singh before one of them pulled out a revolver and shot him in the chest. Singh's friends rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, as per reports.

Soon after the attack, teams from Jagraon City Police Station reached the spot and began collecting evidence. Police said the murder appeared to be linked to an old rivalry. "The accused have been identified, and teams have been dispatched to arrest them,” said SSP Ankur Gupta. He added that CCTV footage from the area of the incident was being examined. Police have registered a case, and efforts to nab the accused are ongoing.

Tejpal Singh, a native of Giddarwindi village near Jagraon, was a national-level player of Kabaddi. Two accused have been identified as Honey and Kala, both from Roomi village of Jagraon. "A third suspect has been identified as Gagan of Moga, but it is yet to be verified," said SSP Gupta.