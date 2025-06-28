Swetcha Votarkar, a television news presenter was found dead at her residence in Hyderabad on Friday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. Swetcha, 35, had been living with her mother and daughter at an apartment building in Chikkadpally area.

Swetcha Votarkar, a Telugu-language television news presenter was found dead at her residence in Hyderabad on Friday (June 27), with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. Swetcha, aged 35, had been living with her mother and daughter at an apartment building in Chikkadpally locality of the city. Swetcha's body has since been sent to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Neighbours forced open door

According to media reports, Swetcha’s daughter alerted the neighbours after returning home from school as repeated knocks on her bedroom door went unanswered. The neighbours then forced open the door and found Swetcha in an unconscious state. An ambulance was immediately called but paramedics pronounced her dead. The local police arrived soon after and began an investigation into the incident.

Father reveals reason

Swetcha’s father, Shanker, has alleged in interactions with the media that the emotional strain of her relationship caused Swetcha to end her life. The father stated that Swetcha had been living with her partner for the past four years -- a relationship her parents disapproved of.

"But over the last couple of years, I noticed a growing distance between them. It seemed there were issues in their relationship. When I asked Swetcha if I should intervene and speak to her partner, she warned me that she would end her life if I did," he said. Shanker added that shortly before her death, Swetcha had called him and said she had broken up with her partner.

Ex-minister, others condole death

After the news of Swetcha's death surfaced, many people expressed grief and conveyed condolences in social media posts.

KT Rama Rao, former minister in Telangana government and working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi party, wrote in a post on X, "Deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate demise of Swetcha Votarkar, a fierce journalist, writer and a dedicated Telanganite." He added, "I am at loss a for words. My heartfelt condolences to her family, especially her daughter & her mother. And I hope they find the strength to deal with this horrific loss. Telangana has lost a very bright mind." He also urged everyone to seek professional support if struggling.

Mental health helplines

In case you need help or know someone who needs it, you can reach out to the following suicide prevention helplines:

AASRA: 022 2754 6669

Roshni NGO: +914066202000

COOJ: +918322252525

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050

Vandrevala Foundation: 18602662345