Who was Swaraj Kaushal? Late Sushma Swaraj's husband, former governor of Mizoram passes away

Swaraj Kaushal, former governor of Mizoram and late Sushma Swaraj's husband, passed away on Thursday, December 4. He was 73 years old. The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) posted on 'X' that his last rites will be performed at 4:30 p.m. today at Lodhi Road burial ground.

"The Member of Parliament and State Minister Sushri Bansuri Swaraj ji's father, Shri Swaraj Kaushal ji, passed away today on 4 December 2025. His last rites will be performed today on 4 December 2025, at 4:30 PM at Lodhi Road Cremation Ground", it said in a post on 'X'.

Who was Swaraj Kaushal?

Born on July 12, 1952, Swaraj Kaushal was regarded as one of the most senior lawyers of the Supreme Court. He studied at Delhi University and Punjab University, respectively. After this, he started practicing law. Moreover, Swaraj Kaushal also served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha for six years. He also went on to serve as the governor of Mizoram.

In 1975, he got married to Sushma Swaraj, the late BJP stalwart and former External Affairs Minister. The couple has a daughter, Bansuri Swaraj, who is a BJP leader and a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.