Who was Surendra Kewat? BJP leader shot dead in Bihar days after chilling murder of Gopal Khemka

Days after the brutal killing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gopal Khemka, another leader from the party, Surendra Kewat, was shot dead in the Sheikhpura district of Bihar. According to a report by ABP News, the 52-year-old leader of the BJP Kisan Morcha was killed by two bike-borne assailants in the Sheikhpura district.

As per the report, the attack took place when Kewat was working in his agricultural field. He was hit by four bullets and rushed to AIIMS, Patna, for treatment. However, he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Who was Surendra Kewat?

Surendra Kewat, 52, was a former president of the BJP Kisan Morcha in Bihar's Punpun. He was attacked by unidentified assailants while working in his agricultural fields near the Bihta-Sarmera State Highway-78 in Sheikhpura. Meanwhile, post-mortem of Kewat's body is underway. As per media reports, citing the police, an FIR will be filed after recieving a formal complaint from the family.

The attack comes days after the chilling murder of Gopal Khemka—a prominent businessman in Patna and a BJP leader—raising concerns over the law and order situation in the state. Bihar is also set to undergo assembly elections by the end of this year.

On Friday, July 4, Gopal Khemka was shot dead outside his house near the Patna Medical College and Hospital. An SIT, comprising officials of the Special Task Force and sleuths of the central district police, was constituted to oversee the investigation into the killing.