Who was Sudhir Suri, Shiv Sena leader shot dead in Amritsar? Bharti Singh's photo reportedly found in attacker's car

Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead on Friday in broad daylight while protesting against a temple's management in Punjab's Amritsar. Police arrested the alleged murderer, Sandeep Singh, from the crime spot and seized the murder weapon. Suri had been shot five times, and he died while being transported to a hospital.

Suri was protesting against the management of Gopal Mandir at Majitha Road over some broken idols. He had claimed the recovery of the idols was a sacrilege of Hindi deities.

The accused Singh is a resident of the city's Sultanwind area.

Who is Sudhir Suri?

Sudhir Suri had been on the hitlist of the pro-Khalistan groups. He received police protection a few years ago after intelligence agencies uncovered a conspiracy to murder him. Sandeep Singh's car has a pro-Khalistan sticker, reported Dainik Bhaskar.

Suri was a controversial figure. In 2016, he said in a speech that he would kill 10 Khalistanis if they kill one Hindu.

In 2019, he gave a controversial remark against Sikh women.

Meanwhile, Pakistan-based Khalistani element, Gopal Chawla, has expressed happiness over the politician's murder in a video, reported the newspaper.

The police have reportedly found the photographs of Punjab Women Commission Manisha Gulati's photo from Sandeep Singh's car. They have also found the photos of Comedian Bharti Singh and Dera Sachcha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

It isn't clear what was the motive of the accused behind keeping their photographs.

The Punjab Police have claimed the accused owns a garment shop in Amritsar. He used a .32-bore weapon.

The accused wasn't known to the victim.

The police are interrogating the man.