Who was SP Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group and part of billionaire family worth Rs 2.72 lakh crore?

SP Hinduja (File Photo)

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja or SP Hinduja, 87, the head of the Hinduja Group and the oldest of the four Hinduja brothers, passed away in London. According to the family spokesperson on Wednesday, he has been ill for some time.

“He [SP Hinduja] was a visionary and mentor to the family bestowing the founding principles and values of our late father, PD Hinduja. He played a very important role alongside his brothers in building a strong relationship between his host country, the UK and his home country, India," the family said.

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja is an Indian-born British billionaire businessman, investor, and philanthropist. He shares the title of wealthiest person in the UK as of May 2020 with his brother Gopichand.

SP served as the chairman of the Hinduja Group, the Hinduja Family, and other charity foundations.

Srichand P. Hinduja joined his father PD Hinduja, the company's founder, in the family business in 1952 after completing his studies. British national SP Hinduja, who is married to Madhu and has two daughters named Shanu and Vinoo, is survived by his three brothers Gopichand, Prakash, and Ashok.

Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash, and Ashok are the four brothers that run the international business Hinduja Group. The industries run by their organisation include everything from cable television and banking to trucks and lubricants.

Srichand, Gopichand, and Prakash all reside in London, while Ashok, the youngest sibling, manages their Indian business from Mumbai. Prakash lives in Monaco.

With a net worth of more than 28 billion pounds ($33 billion), Srichand, Gopichand, and the Hinduja family top The Sunday Times UK Rich List. The Hinduja family's business spans industries like banking, chemicals, and healthcare and employs about 200,000 people worldwide.