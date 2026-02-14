Who was Siya? 33-year-old allegedly killed by married lover, body found in Bhopal septic tank

A 33-year-old woman from Maharashtra was found dead in a septic tank in Bhopal’s Nishatpura area. Police allege she was strangled by her married partner after a dispute and her body was dumped in an iron box. Three family members have been arrested, while the main accused remains at large.

A 33-year-old woman’s decomposed body was recovered from a septic tank in the Nishatpura area of Bhopal on Thursday evening, exposing what police describe as a chilling case of deception, conflict and murder that unfolded over an online relationship.

The victim, identified as Ashrafi alias Siya from Maharashtra’s Gondia district, had been living in Bhopal for the past three months. Investigators say she was allegedly killed by her married partner, Sameer, earlier this week.

Relationship Turns Turbulent

According to police, Siya and Sameer first connected on Instagram about a year ago. Their online conversations soon developed into a relationship, prompting Siya to leave her home state and relocate to Bhopal to live with him. She reportedly believed they would build a future together.

However, Sameer was already married and the father of two children, a reality that reportedly led to constant friction inside the household in Kamla Nagar. Neighbours have told investigators that frequent quarrels could be heard from the residence, particularly between Siya and Sameer’s wife.

Police sources claim Siya had been pressuring Sameer to formalise their relationship. She allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh if he refused and threatened legal consequences. As tensions escalated, Sameer’s wife is said to have temporarily moved to her parental home in Jabalpur.

Crime and Concealment

On Monday evening, another argument reportedly erupted between the couple. Police allege that in a moment of rage, Sameer strangled Siya. In an attempt to cover up the crime, he allegedly sought help from his brother, mother and sister.

Investigators believe the body was placed inside an iron trunk and dumped overnight into a septic tank located in a vacant plot near the house.

The crime came to light on Thursday when children playing nearby complained of a strong foul odour. Residents noticed an iron box floating in the tank and alerted authorities. Upon inspection, police discovered Siya’s decomposed remains inside.

Investigation Underway

Due to the advanced state of decomposition, visible injuries were difficult to confirm. Police identified the victim through a distinctive tattoo of a lamp and a birth date inscribed on her hand. Preliminary findings suggest death by strangulation, though forensic and post-mortem reports are awaited.

While Sameer is currently absconding, his brother, mother and sister have been arrested for allegedly assisting in disposing of the body. Investigators are probing whether others were aware of the crime as the search for the main accused continues.