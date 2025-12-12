Who was Shivraj Patil? First graduate from Chakur, to becoming political figure in politics; Know why he resigned as Home Minister after 26/11attack

Veteran Congress leader Shivraj Patil, a trusted ally of the Nehru-Gandhi family, has died aged 90. Read here to know more about him.

Shivraj Patil, a stalwart of the Congress party and former Union Minister, breathed his last at his residence in Latur, Maharashtra, on Friday, 12 December. He was 90 years old and had been suffering from a brief illness, according to family sources.

Who was Shivraj Patil?

Shivraj Patil was a seasoned politician with a career spanning over five decades. He was a seven-time member of parliament from Latur in Maharashtra and had served as Speaker of the Lok Sabha, in addition to holding key portfolios in the Union Cabinet during the UPA government. Patil was known for his loyalty to the Nehru-Gandhi family and was often viewed as a trusted lieutenant of the Congress party.

Shivraj Patil's early life and education

Born on 12 October 1935 in Latur district of Maharashtra, Shivraj Patil studied at Osmania University and was trained as a lawyer before entering public life. He began his political journey in the Maharashtra Assembly, where he served as Speaker from 1978 to 1980.

Union government and key portfolios

Patil's tenure in the Union government was marked by several key portfolios, including Minister of State for Defence in the 1980s, Deputy Speaker and Speaker of the Lok Sabha in the 1990s, and Union Home Minister from 2004 to 2008.

Shivraj Patil resigned as Home Minister after 26/11attack

His tenure as Home Minister was marked by several major terror attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, after which he resigned from the post on November 30, 2008, taking moral responsibility for the security lapses.

He also served as the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh from 2010 to 2015 and briefly held an additional charge as the Governor of Rajasthan in 2011. After completing his gubernatorial term in 2015, Patil stepped back from active politics, leaving behind a legacy of dedicated service to the nation.

Shivraj Patil: A loyalist of the Nehru-Gandhi family

Shivraj Patil's resignation as Home Minister in 2008 remains one of the most defining events of his career. He was often viewed as a loyalist of the Nehru-Gandhi family within the Congress party. Patil's contributions to Indian politics are a testament to his dedication and commitment to public service.