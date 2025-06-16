Police are also investigating the man who was last known to be in contact with the model.

The body of Sheetal alias Simmi Chaudhary, a young Haryana-based model, was found in a canal in the Kharkhoda area of Sonipat, the police said on Monday. She lived with her sister in Panipat (Haryana) and had left home for a shoot on June 14. When she failed to return, her family filed a missing complaint with the Panipat Police. A police official informed that a car was also found in the canal, which allegedly belonged to a man from Panipat's Istana.

Who was Sheetal alias Simmi Chaudhary?

She was a Haryana-based model who worked in several music videos. Sheetal was in her mid-20s. Before her modelling career, Sheetal worked at a hotel in Karnal. She reportedly started working in the music industry six months ago. Sheetal originally hailed from Panipat’s Khalila Majra village, The Tribune reported.

The postmortem of Sheetal is underway. A police official from Panipat said they are awaiting the postmortem report from Sonipat. "Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman was in this car with the man. We cannot rule out the possibility of murder, as the body shows signs of injury. The family has also made certain allegations. We are awaiting the postmortem report and will soon apprehend the man for questioning," ACP Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Jeet Singh told reporters.

"Police received information that the body of a young woman was found in the canal who was later identified as Sheetal. A police complaint was registered in Panipat regarding her going missing," he earlier said. "Once we receive the report, we will know the cause of death. So far, in the FIR, a missing person complaint has been registered and now the body has been recovered from the canal," he adeed.

ASI Anil Kumar said, “Yesterday around 9 PM, a girl named Neha reported her sister missing, following which a case was registered. During the investigation, we received information that a woman's body had been recovered from a canal under the Kharkhuda Police Station limits in Sonipat district. The body was shifted to the mortuary. We have brought the family members here for identification and postmortem. The procedure is yet to be conducted, and further details will be revealed in the postmortem report. We are also investigating the man who was last known to be in contact with the model. They had reportedly been friends for 4-5 years.”

(With inputs from PTI)