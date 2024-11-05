Sinha was a Padma Bhushan recipient synonymous with folk songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Maghahi languages.

Popular folk singer Sharda Sinha aka Bihar Kokila passed away on Tuesday night after a prolonged illness. She was 72 and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi. "Sharda Sinha expired at 9.20 pm due to refractory shock as a result of septicemia," an AIIMS official said. The singer had been battling multiple myeloma, a form of cancer, since 2017.

Who was Sharda Sinha?

She was famous for Chhath and Maine Pyar Kiya songs. Sinha was known among her fans for folk songs such as "Kartik Maas Ijoriya" and "Koyal Bin" as well as Bollywood numbers "Taar Bijli" from "Gangs of Wasseypur- II" and "Babul" from "Hum Aapke Hain Koun". Sinha was a Padma Bhushan recipient synonymous with folk songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Maghahi languages.

Known as Bihar Kokila, Supaul-born Sinha was famous in her native state and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh courtesy her folk songs sung on occasions like Chhath Puja and weddings. Some of her popular tracks are "Chhathi Maiya Aayi Na Duaariya", "Kartik Maas Ijoriya", "Dwar Chekai", "Patna Se", and "Koyal Bin".

She was on ventilator support following a health complication due to multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. The singer was admitted to the intensive care unit of Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (IRCH), the cancer institute of AIIMS, last month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Sinha, expressing his condolences. "I am deeply saddened by the demise of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha ji. Her Maithili and Bhojpuri folk songs have been very popular for the last several decades. The echo of her melodious songs associated with the great festival of faith, Chhath, will always remain. Her demise is an irreparable loss for the music world. My condolences are with her family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

सुप्रसिद्ध लोक गायिका शारदा सिन्हा जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उनके गाए मैथिली और भोजपुरी के लोकगीत पिछले कई दशकों से बेहद लोकप्रिय रहे हैं। आस्था के महापर्व छठ से जुड़े उनके सुमधुर गीतों की गूंज भी सदैव बनी रहेगी। उनका जाना संगीत जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। शोक की इस… pic.twitter.com/sOaLvUOnrW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 5, 2024

