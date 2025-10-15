Who was Sandeep Lather? Haryana ASI found dead in Rohtak, makes SHOCKING allegations on IPS Y. Puran kumar in final last video, 'corruption, sexual abuse, ...'

Sandeep Lather was from Jind’s Julana, a town in the state of Haryana. Sandeep Lather recorded a final video, before his suicide. He accused late IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar and his gunman, head constable Sushil Kumar, of corruption.

Days after the suicide incident of IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep Lather also tragically took his own life, and was found dead in a room built near an agricultural field in Rohtak's Ladhot village on Tuesday. He left behind a 'final note' making explosive allegation on IPS Y. Puran Kumar of corruption.

This comes amid Police found suicide note of Y. Puran Kumar in his pocket during investigation, where he named top IAS, IPS officer alleging them of caste-based discrimination and mental harassment. Y. Puran Kumar shot himself with his service revolver at his Chandigarh residence.

Who was Sandeep Lather?

Sandeep Lather was from Jind’s Julana, a town in the state of Haryana. His father was a former inspector in the Haryana Police. Sandeep's father also died of suicide years ago, now his son has also died after committing suicide. He was the only brother among five sisters. Sandeep Lather was recognized by CM Nayab Saini for his dedicated service. He was living with his maternal uncle in Ladhote village, while serving in Rohtak. He was reportedly posted in the cyber cell and earlier was at the at SP office as well.

Sandeep Lather's Final video

Sandeep Lather recorded a final video, before his suicide. He accused late IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar and his gunman, head constable Sushil Kumar, of corruption. Sandeep said that Y.Puran Kumar shot himself out of fear of being exposed in a bribery case. He also praised SP Narendra Bijarniya, who was named in Y. Puran Kumar's suicide note. Sandeep said that SP is an honest man who has been framed in the case, and was unfairly transferred.

In his 6.26 minute, he said, '“The people will wake when we walk on truth. A corrupt officer [referring to Y Puran Kumar] has taken money to exclude some names in a murder case registered at Sadar police station and he fixed a deal of Rs 50 crore to take out the name of Rao Inderjit [a Gurugram based businessman]. Narendra Bijarniya is an honest officer who stood against him. Bijarniya is bearing his expenses from his salary and he has helped the cops. The IG started targeting cops on the basis of caste and he started giving posts to corrupt persons from his community.'

As per reports, Sandeep Kumar accused Y Puran Kumar of orchestrating a “Rs 50 crore deal” to get an individual named Rao Inderjit released from a case. Sushil Kumar, an aide to IPS officer Puran Kumar was arrested by the Rohtak Police for allegedly demanding Rs. 2.5 lakh bribe in Y. Puran Kumar's name on October 6. A day later, Kumar committed suicide. Police confirmed that ASI Sandeep played a n important role in the arrest of Sushil Kumar. He also alleged that Y. Puran Kumar sexually harassed women police officers, used to remove officers and selected his own hand-picked officers.