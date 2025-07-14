Who was San Rechal? Former Miss Puducherry known for challenging skin bias, who died by suicide

The 26-year-old social media personality got married recently and was known for her bold stance against colourism in the entertainment industry, died at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research after being moved from two other hospitals.

Former miss Puducherry and popular model San Rechal died by suicide on Sunday in Puducherry. Police said Rechal was battling depression and consumed excessive sleeping pills on July 5 at her house within the Puducherry town limits.

San Rechal allegedly took a lot of medications when visiting her father's home, according to police sources. She was taken to a government hospital first, then to a private one, before being admitted to JIPMER, where she died.

Investigators believe she may have taken the drastic measure as a result of intense personal and financial pressure. According to officials, in order to raise money for her career endeavors, San had just pledged and sold off her jewelry. According to reports, she had anticipated her father to provide financial support, but he stated that he was unable to do so because of his obligations to his son.

A suicide note recovered by the police stated that no one was to be held responsible for her death. However, a Tahsildar-level investigation has been mandated to determine whether any marital problems may have contributed to her mental state, given the delicate nature of her recent marriage.

In addition to her modeling career, San Rechal has made a name for herself in the industry by questioning the long-standing fixation with fair complexion in Indian cinema and fashion. She frequently used her platform to start crucial discussions about diversity and representation and was outspoken about the discrimination that dark-skinned people, especially women, faced. In 2022, she also won the Miss Puducherry title.

Police are continuing their investigation. San's untimely death has also sparked online discussion on industry demands, mental health, and the persistent stigma associated with darker skin tones in Indian media.