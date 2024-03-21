Who was Sajid, barber accused of killing 2 brothers in UP's Badaun?

About two hours after the Badaun murders, Sajid was killed in an alleged police encounter.

In a horrific incident that happened in Baba Colony, Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday evening, a barber named Sajid allegedly hacked two boys to death and critically injured with an axe. The victims, Ayush (12) and Ahaan (8) lost their lives, while their brother Yuvraj, age 10, sustained severe wounds and was taken to the hospital.

According to the report, Ayush and Honey, the children, were playing on the terrace when Sajid came. He reportedly waited for the right opportunity to commit the horrible act.

In an alleged police encounter, Sajid was killed around two hours after the Badaun murders. According to UP Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar, the accused opened fire on the police team pursuing him, resulting in his death, as reported by The Indian Express.

Who was Sajid?

Sajid, a 22-year-old man, has been named as the culprit in this case. Sajid's shop is located in the Baba Colony neighbourhood of Badaun, is situated near the residence of the boys, within the Civil Line police station area of Badaun.

The victims' mother, Sangeeta, owns a beauty parlour, while the father of the victims, Vinod Singh, is a contractor.

Badaun SSP Alok Priyadarshi stated that Sajid came inside the house around 7:30 p.m. Vinod Singh was allegedly at the market at that time, and his wife was at her beauty salon. According to the authorities, the boys were at home with their paternal grandmother.

According to the Indian Express, the police said that Sajid climbed to the third floor of the house where the two boys were playing with their eight-year-old brother Piyush while Vinod Singh's mother was making tea.

conflicting accounts regarding the number of assailants involved, according to police investigations. Director General of Police Prashant Kumar claims that Sajid acted alone, yet in his complaint, Vinod Singh, the father of the deceased children, names Sajid's brother Javed as the primary offender. The family used Vinod's wife's pregnancy as justification for their claim that the attack was the result of an accused person's desire for money.