Who was Sadashiv Shinde, ex-leg spinner of Team India, Sharad Pawar's father-in-law?

Sharad Pawar, Sadashiv Shinde (File Photo)

Maharashtra government is currently surrounded by a lot of political controversies as Ajit Pawar, former NCP leader, recently joined Eknath Shinde-led government. He is the son of Sharad Pawar’s elder brother Anantrao. Ajit Pawar is serving jointly as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra with Devendra Fadnavis.

Let us tell you about Sharad Pawar who is regarded as a devoted politician. In addition to this, he also made a lasting impression in sports. Pawar presided over BCCI as president from 2005 until 2008. He was also the president of the Mumbai Cricket Association from October 2013 to January 2017. But very few people know about Sharad Pawar’s father-in-law who used to play cricket for Team India.

Sadashiv Shinde: Here’s everything you need to know about Sharad Pawar’s father-in-law

Sadashiv Ganpatrao 'Sadu' Shinde was the full name of Sadashiv Shinde. Sharad Pawar married Shinde’s daughter Pratibha in 1967. They have a daughter named Supriya Sule.

Sadashiv Shinde was a talented leg spinner who was born on August 18, 1923. Shinde could bowl a distinct googly in addition to the leg break and the standard googly.

Between 1946 and 1952, Shinde participated in seven Test matches for Team India. He received 12 successes overall, averaging 59.75.

Shinde's outstanding bowling performance against England was evident. He wasted 91 runs while wreaking havoc with his bowling in Delhi and guided six English batsmen to the pavilion. In his 79 matches played here during his first-class cricket career, Shinde has 230 victories at an average of 32.59. In first-class cricket, he has the distinction of 12 times taking five wickets.

His performance was noteworthy during the time he played for Team India. He later died due to typhoid when he was 32.