Who was Anantha Kumar? 26-year-old Biocon employee found dead on Bengaluru office campus

According to the police, Kumar was on his phone as he went to the canteen before falling to his death. Cops have registered a case at the Parappana Agrahara station and launched an investigation. Kumar's body has been shifted to a local hospital. Here are more details.
A 26-year-old employee of the biopharmaceutical giant Biocon was on Tuesday (December 30) found dead on company premises in Bengaluru. The incident reportedly occurred around 5 pm at the company's campus in the city's Electronic City Phase-II area. Police said that S Anantha Kumar may have jumped or fallen from the parapet of the fourth floor of the office building, NDTV reported. Cops suspect it to be a case of suicide but said that no death note has been recovered so far.
Anantha Kumar was a resident of Bengaluru's Banashankari area and had been employed in the finance department of the company. "The reason for the alleged death by suicide is yet to be ascertained," a police official told Deccan Herald newspaper.
Biocon has issued a statement after Kumar's passing and conveyed condolences to his family. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our employees in Bengaluru. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family during this extremely difficult time. As the matter is currently under investigation by the authorities, we are unable to share further details at this stage," the company, which is headquartered in Bengaluru, said in its statement.