Who was Rupin Katyal, man who got murdered by terrorists on hijacked IC 814?

According to the movie, Rupin Katyal and a few other passengers were upgraded to business class. He was one of the ten passengers instructed to transfer to the business class

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 09:58 PM IST

Who was Rupin Katyal, man who got murdered by terrorists on hijacked IC 814?
The Kandahar Hijack demonstrates how Rupin Katyal, a recent bride, and his travelled in IC 814 following their honeymoon. Katyal was killed when the plane was hijacked. On that fateful day, he and his wife were on their way back to Delhi from their honeymoon in Kathmandu. However, who was Rupin Katyal and what transpired in reality?

"IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack," directed by Anubhav Sinha on Netflix, reveals the manner in which this young man was murdered. He was the only man who perished in the plane that was taken over by five terrorists out of the 188 passengers and crew members. Even now, over twenty years after the historic hijacking, the event is still vivid in our memories. Anubhav Sinha's directing of the longest hijack in Indian aviation history is accurate to the core. 

According to the movie, Rupin Katyal and a few other passengers were upgraded to business class. He was one of the ten passengers instructed to transfer to the business class. In the 1999 hijack, he was the lone victim. The plane was on its way from Delhi to Kathmandu. So why was he the target?

Many had to claim that he was filled because he disobeyed the terrorists' orders prior to the Netflix series' premiere. However, Kahoor Mistry really killed him by stabbing him in the chest in order to make the Indian government pay for it. His misfortune was to blame. After their honeymoon, he and his wife Rachna were returning to Delhi.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
