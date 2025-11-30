Who was Rohit Dhankar? National-level athlete beaten to death at Rohtak wedding, here's what happened

Rohit Dhankar was attacked after he objected to indecent behaviour at a wedding programme. He succumbed to his wounds while undergoing treatment at Pandit BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak on Saturday.

A national-level para-athlete from Rohtak district of Haryana died of his injuries, two days after a group of men thrashed him with iron rods and hockey sticks. Rohit Dhankar was attacked after he objected to indecent behaviour at a wedding programme. He succumbed to his wounds while undergoing treatment at Pandit BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak on Saturday.

On Thursday evening (November 27), 28-year-old Dhankar and his friend Jatin went to attend a wedding ceremony in Rewari Khera. At the venue, they had an argument with some of the guests after Dhankar called out their unruly conduct. As Dhankar and Jatin were returning to Rohtak after the ceremony, their car was hit from behind and they were surrounded by a group of 15 to 20 men. The men ruthlessly assaulted Dhankar with iron rods and hockey sticks, leaving him severely injured. Jatin somehow managed to escape the attack. Dhankar was first admitted to Bhiwani General Hospital, but after his condition deteriorated, he was referred to the Rohtak hospital, where he died.

Police have registered a case and detained six people in connection to the assault. They have also seized one of the vehicles used in the attack. Dhankar was a two-time junior para national record-holder and seven-time senior para national champion. He had also represented India internationally in para powerlifting. Dhankar had been working as a gym trainer. He had also been honoured by former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, his uncle told the media. "There were around 30 to 35 bruise marks on his body. We want justice," the relative added.